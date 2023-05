Maluma Announces North American Arena Tour

Maluma has announced a North American arena tour in support of his upcoming album, Don Juan.

The 30-city tour kicks off on August 31st in Sacramento, with further dates scheduled in Seattle, Los Angeles, Phoenix, El Paso, Austin, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, and beyond.

A ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, May 25th, ahead of a public on sale set for Friday, May 26th via Ticketmaster.

Maluma 2023 Tour Dates:

06/16 – Santiago de Compostela, ES @ Monte Do Gozo

06/18 – Ibiza, ES @ Ushuaia

06/23 – Vienne, FR @ Viva Latino Festival

06/24 – Basel, CH @ Trapeton Summer Bash Festival

07/01 – Sevilla, ES @ Puro Latino Fest

07/02 – Ibiza, ES @ Ushuaia

07/05 – Catania, IT @ Villa Bellini Fest

07/07 – Málaga, ES @ Weekend Beach Festival Torre del Mar

07/08 – Gran Canaria, ES @ Granca Live Fest

07/11 – Montreaux, FR @ Montreaux Jazz Festival

07/12 – Rome, IT @ Rock in Roma

07/14 – Gdansk, PL @ Trapeton Summer Bash Fest

07/16 – Napoli, IT @ Brutal Fest

08/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/06 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

09/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Grand Garden Arena

09/15 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

09/16 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

09/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

09/22 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

09/24 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP (Don Haskins)

09/29 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/01 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

10/05 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

10/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/07 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/08 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/14 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

10/15 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

10/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ StateFarm Arena

10/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

10/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/29 – Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena

11/03 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

11/04 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center