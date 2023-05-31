Margaret Glaspy has announced that her third full-length album, Echo the Diamond, will be out on August 18th via ATO. She has also shared the lead single, “Act Natural,” which you can stream below.

Echo the Diamond is a sonic return of sorts to Glaspy’s seminal 2015 debut, Emotions and Math. The new album was co-produced by Glaspy’s partner, guitarist Julian Lage, and was inspired by a conversation the two had, in which she said the title in passing.

“Bruce Lee once said to ‘be water’ — if water is in a teacup, it becomes teacup-shaped; if it’s in a glass, then it takes the shape of that glass,” Glaspy explained in a statement. “For me, Echo the Diamond is a way of saying ‘shine bright, be brilliant.’”

Advertisement

Related Video

The single, “Act Natural,” captures this brightness, placing Glaspy’s intimate vocals in a guitar-led arrangement with unexpected chords and an open backbeat. Tension builds throughout the verses, and when it comes to a head and Glaspy lets out the line “That can’t be natural,” the release is as euphoric as the spark of new love she’s singing about.

“‘Act Natural’ is about trying to play it cool when you meet someone remarkable,” she said. “I wrote it in the afternoon in the back of a tour bus, and the riff came separately when I got home. It is one of my favorite songs on the record to play live.”

Along with the album announcement and new single, Glaspy also revealed a string of 2023 tour dates. After a run of shows in the United Kingdom opening for Half Moon Run in September, she’ll return stateside, bringing her headlining act across North America until November. Check out the full list of dates below, and grab your tickets here. Watch the music video for the new single “Act Natural” below.

Advertisement

Echo the Diamond follows Glaspy’s 2020 record, Devotion.

Echo the Diamond Artwork:



Margaret Glaspy 2023 Tour Dates:

08/18 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade

09/12 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk ~

09/13 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town ~

09/14 – Bristol, UK @ SWX ~

09/16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ~

09/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 ~

09/18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ~

09/20 – London, UK @ Omeara

09/28 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/30 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

10/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

10/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

10/10 – Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man Records

10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage – Vinyl

10/12 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/13 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

10/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

10/20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/01 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

11/04 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s

11/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/07 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

11/09 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

11/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

11/11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

~ = w/ Half Moon Run