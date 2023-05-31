Menu
Margaret Glaspy Announces New Album Echo the Diamond, Shares “Act Natural”: Stream

She's also shared 2023 tour dates

Margaret Glaspy Act Natural echo the diamond new album single song video stream watch
Margaret Glaspy, photo courtesy of artist.
May 31, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    Margaret Glaspy has announced that her third full-length album, Echo the Diamond, will be out on August 18th via ATO. She has also shared the lead single, “Act Natural,” which you can stream below.

    Echo the Diamond is a sonic return of sorts to Glaspy’s seminal 2015 debut, Emotions and Math. The new album was co-produced by Glaspy’s partner, guitarist Julian Lage, and was inspired by a conversation the two had, in which she said the title in passing.

    “Bruce Lee once said to ‘be water’ — if water is in a teacup, it becomes teacup-shaped; if it’s in a glass, then it takes the shape of that glass,” Glaspy explained in a statement. “For me, Echo the Diamond is a way of saying ‘shine bright, be brilliant.’”

    Related Video

    The single, “Act Natural,” captures this brightness, placing Glaspy’s intimate vocals in a guitar-led arrangement with unexpected chords and an open backbeat. Tension builds throughout the verses, and when it comes to a head and Glaspy lets out the line “That can’t be natural,” the release is as euphoric as the spark of new love she’s singing about.

    “‘Act Natural’ is about trying to play it cool when you meet someone remarkable,” she said. “I wrote it in the afternoon in the back of a tour bus, and the riff came separately when I got home. It is one of my favorite songs on the record to play live.”

    Along with the album announcement and new single, Glaspy also revealed a string of 2023 tour dates. After a run of shows in the United Kingdom opening for Half Moon Run in September, she’ll return stateside, bringing her headlining act across North America until November. Check out the full list of dates below, and grab your tickets here. Watch the music video for the new single “Act Natural” below.

    Echo the Diamond follows Glaspy’s 2020 record, Devotion.

    Echo the Diamond Artwork:

    Margaret Glaspy 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/18 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade
    09/12 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk ~
    09/13 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town ~
    09/14 – Bristol, UK @ SWX ~
    09/16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ~
    09/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 ~
    09/18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ~
    09/20 – London, UK @ Omeara
    09/28 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
    09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    09/30 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe
    10/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
    10/04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
    10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
    10/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo
    10/10 – Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man Records
    10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage – Vinyl
    10/12 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
    10/13 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
    10/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
    10/20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    11/01 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
    11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co
    11/04 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s
    11/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    11/07 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
    11/09 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
    11/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
    11/11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
    11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

    ~ = w/ Half Moon Run

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Current story

Margaret Glaspy Announces New Album Echo the Diamond, Shares "Act Natural": Stream

