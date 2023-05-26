Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Matchbox Twenty Break Down New Album Where the Light Goes Track by Track: Exclusive

The pop-rock act's first album in 11 years

Advertisement
Matchbox twenty where the light goes track by track
Matchbox Twenty, photo by Jimmy Fontaine
Follow
May 26, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Track by Track is our recurring feature series in which artists guide readers through each song on their latest release. Today, Matchbox Twenty break down their first album in over a decade, Where the Light Goes.

    Today (Friday, May 25th), Matchbox Twenty have unveiled their first new album in over a decade, Where the Light GoesThe multi-platinum pop-rock band returns with relatability, authenticity, and their trademark sound.

    Originally, the commercial titans were planning on reuniting just for a few songs and a tour. But after working on what would become the record’s title track, the band became driven by inspiration.

    Advertisement

    “At this time, we were just going to tour and put out a song or two and this was one of the first ones we all kind of agreed on,” frontman Rob Thomas says of “Where the Light Goes.” “The real telling thing for me was after I sent Paul the demo that I made he sent it to Kyle and then when it got back to me it just immediately sounded like Matchbox Twenty. I realized that when we all work together it creates the DNA that becomes a Matchbox song.”

    From the punchy lead single “Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream)” to the stripped-back ballad “Hang on Every Word,” it’s clear that Matchbox Twenty are back to bring emotionally raw hooks and a sense of togetherness. Even ideas that originally came from outside the scope of the band became swallowed up by their creativity.

    Get Matchbox Twenty Tickets Here

    “[‘No Other Love’] wasn’t intended for Matchbox,” band member Paul Doucette explains. “But Gregg asked me if I had any songs, so I sent a bunch to him and the guys and they all picked this one. Honestly, I was surprised. It didn’t seem like a Matchbox kind of song at the time. I am really glad they did though. They took it to a whole new level.”

    Advertisement

    Listen to Matchbox Twenty’s first album in over a decade, Where the Light Goes, below, followed by the band’s Track by Track breakdown of the record.

    Matchbox Twenty just kicked off their North American tour with support from Matt Nathanson, Ben Rector, and Hudson Thames. Tickets for the remaining dates are on sale here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

water from your eyes everyones crushed track by track interview

Water from Your Eyes Break Down New Album Everyone's Crushed Track by Track: Exclusive

May 26, 2023

indigo de souza all of this will end track by track new album stream

Indigo De Souza Breaks Down New Album All of This Will End Track by Track: Exclusive

April 28, 2023

ruston kelly the weakness track by track album breakdown stream

Ruston Kelly Breaks Down New Album The Weakness Track by Track: Exclusive

April 7, 2023

blondshell self-titled album track by track breakdown stream

Blondshell Breaks Down Debut Self-Titled Album Track by Track: Exclusive

April 6, 2023

andrew mcmahon tilt at the wind no more new album track by track breakdown

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Breaks Down New Album Tilt at the Wind No More Track by Track: Exclusive

March 31, 2023

caroline rose art of forgetting new album track by track breakdown

Caroline Rose Breaks Down New Album The Art of Forgetting Track by Track: Exclusive

March 24, 2023

mazie blotter baby track by track album breakdown stream

mazie Breaks Down New Album blotter baby Track by Track: Exclusive

February 24, 2023

Pearla Oh Glistening Onion The Nighttime Is Coming track by track interview

Pearla Breaks Down Debut Album Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming Track by Track: Exclusive

February 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Matchbox Twenty Break Down New Album Where the Light Goes Track by Track: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Newsletter