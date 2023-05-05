Matchbox Twenty Share New Song “Don’t Get Me Wrong”: Stream

Matchbox Twenty are back with “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” another song from their upcoming album, Where the Light Goes. Check it out below.

“Don’t Get Me Wrong” begins with a quietly strummed guitar before exploding into a genial chorus — a staple for the pop rock veterans. Matchbox Twenty leader Rob Thomas explained the origins of the song in a statement, referencing the ups and downs of being in a band (or any relationship, for that matter) for several years.

“A lot of times, when people have been together for years, you can have arguments that get really heated and keep you on edge,” he said. “It’s only natural for someone to sometimes think it may be the end. This song was just someone saying, ‘I know I get mad sometimes, but I’m not going anywhere.’”

Advertisement

Related Video

The single is the second look at Where the Light Goes, due out May 26th via Atlantic Records. The record marks Matchbox Twenty’s first album since 2012’s North, and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, the band shared the track “Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream).”

Later this month, Matchbox Twenty will embark on a North American tour with support from Matt Nathanson, Ben Rector, and Hudson Thames. Tickets are on sale here.