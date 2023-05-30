Matty Healy: Taylor Swift Fans Are “Mental” for Being “Upset” About Ice Spice Remarks

Some curious minds are thinking that Taylor Swift’s recent “Karma” remix with Ice Spice is just PR damage control following some incendiary comments the pop star’s rumored beau, Matty Healy, made about the rapper. But the 1975 frontman has evidently — ahem — shaken off the haters hating, telling The New Yorker in a new profile that he thinks people are “a bit mental for being hurt” about the ordeal.

To catch you up to speed: In February, Healy appeared on an episode of The Adam Friedland Show podcast, during which he, host Friedland, and producer Nick Mullen began debating Ice Spice’s ethnicity, taking racist jabs at her appearance, and mocking various accents. (The episode has since been removed from streaming.) Understandably, this upset some Swift fans once she became romantically linked with Healy not too long after.

Healy, however, seems unbothered: “It doesn’t actually matter,” he told The New Yorker’s Jia Tolentino about the fiasco. “Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.”

When Tolentino opined that maybe his personal politics do matter, Healy retorted: “If it does, you’re either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar. You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt. It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.”

Nevertheless, Swift brought out Ice Spice to duet their “Karma” remix at a recent stop on her “Eras Tour” (which you can find tickets to remaining shows for here) and The 1975’s streaming numbers have spiked since the dating rumors first surfaced. All press is good press, apparently.

