Jason Statham has found himself in shark-infested waters once again in the newly revealed trailer for Meg 2: The Trench. The follow-up to the outrageous 2018 aquatic action film arrives in theaters on August 4th.

The initial preview begins in a prehistoric era where the titular Megalodon swims at the top of the food chain, and after jumping 65 millions years ahead, it appears not much has changed. After Statham’s heroic rescue diver Jonas Taylor leads a team to the bottom of the ocean, the crew comes face-t0-face with a whole new host of monsters, including “the biggest Meg anyone’s ever seen.”

The stakes are certainly higher with Statham squaring off against multiple Megalodons, but the action star brings out a whole new level of brain-dead badassery by nearly sticking his foot in the belly of the beast to stop a charging Meg in its tracks. Watch the full trailer below.

Aside from Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench features returning castmates Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, and Cliff Curtis, while Wu Jing, Sienna Guillory, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, and Skyler Samuels take their first plunge into the sci-fi action films. It was directed by Ben Wheatley and written by The Meg scribes Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris. Like its predecessor, the sequel was based on Steve Alten’s ongoing Meg book series with the second installment pulling from his 1999 novel The Trench.

In March, Statham starred opposite Aubrey Plaza and Josh Hartnett in Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre. He’s next set to reprise his role as anti-hero Deckard Shaw in Fast X.