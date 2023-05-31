Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Unveils Kramer Vanguard Signature Model Electric Guitar

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has teamed up with Kramer for the new Vanguard artist signature model Flying V electric guitar.

The axe comes in three finishes — Ebony, Silver Metallic, and a limited edition “Rust In Peace” in Alien Tech Green — and is the latest in Mustaine’s line of signature-model guitars for Gibson Brands.

Mustaine recalled playing the guitar — unbeknownst to him at the time — during Megadeth’s recent tour. The new Vanguard held up so well, Mustaine didn’t realize he wasn’t playing his trusty Gibson Flying V.

“While on our recent ‘Crush the World Tour,’ when I’d take the stage for our first number, ‘Hangar 18,’ my adrenaline is racing. I’m not nervous, I’m pumped!” Mustaine said in a press release. “I get handed my guitar each night by my guitar tech and I head out onto the stage to do my job. Imagine my surprise when I was a few songs into our set and I realized I was not given my Gibson signature Flying V, I was given my new Kramer signature Flying V.”

He continued: “The playing ability of this guitar is superb and if I didn’t look at the legs on this beauty, I would never have known the difference. An excellent guitar from an excellent company; this is a serious metal weapon.”

The Vanguard boasts a symmetrical mahogany Flying V-style body, a 25.5-inch scale mahogany neck with a medium C Mustaine custom profile, an ebony fretboard with 24 jumbo frets, black chrome hardware, and Mustaine’s signature Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor pickups. A custom Dave Mustaine hardshell case is included all models.

Kramer serves as one of Gibson’s entry-level and immediate tier brands, with the new Mustaine Vanguard retailing for a reasonable $1,200. You can pick it up via Kramer’s website.

Below you can see close ups of the guitar and each colorway.