A Cockroach Was the Real Star of the 2023 Met Gala

From Rihanna to Phoebe Bridgers to David Byrne, the stars turned out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for the 2023 Met Gala. However, there was also one unanticipated guest, whose presence on the red carpet caused quite the stir.

As photographers awaited Rihanna’s late arrival, a single cockroach made its way up the Met Gala stairs. He was greeted like every other star, its presence resulting in a commotion of camera flashes. Veteran photographer Kevin Mazur even snapped some up-close portrait shots.

Was he Jared Leto’s +1? Karl Lagerfeld reincarnated? We’ll never know for sure, as cockroach never made it inside for dinner. Variety reports that its life came to a tragic end after being stepped on.

The cockroach’s legacy will forever live on in Met Gala lore, however, right alongside Jason Derulo’s staircase tumble.

Kevin Mazur poses with his photo of the cockroach at the #MetGala. https://t.co/OcPy5ckhQN pic.twitter.com/MFkFn8eyUk — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

Only in New York. An uninvited guest showed up on the #MetGala carpet. It was a … cockroach.🪳 pic.twitter.com/3mJcAeHNxF — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 2, 2023