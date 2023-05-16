Miley Cyrus Unveils “Jaded” Music Video: Watch

Miley Cyrus has shared the new music video for her song “Jaded,” a highlight from her recent album Endless Summer Vacation.

Cyrus teased the release of her “Jaded” video with a brief teaser posted to her social media. Featuring the singer in a bed of crisp white sheets, the clip was directed by Jacob Bixenman and edited by Brendan Walter. Watch the full “Jaded” music video below.

Cyrus celebrated the release of Endless Summer Vacation with a Disney+ special Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), which also included a stripped-down version of “Jaded.” She’s set to guest star in the upcoming second season of the Big Mouth spinoff series Human Resources, and she also dusted off “Wrecking Ball” for her godmother Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album Rockstar.

