Miley Cyrus Has No “Desire” to Tour Again: “It’s So Isolating”

Miley Cyrus‘ plans for Endless Summer Vacation apparently do not include another tour, according to a new interview with British Vogue.

“It’s been a minute,” the “Flowers” singer acknowledged about her live hiatus before reflecting on her last headlining arena show during 2014’s “Bangerz” world tour. “I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t,’ because ‘can’t’ is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

She later shared her preference for performing to intimate audiences consisting of her family, friends, and team over the hordes of adoring Smilers. “Like, singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” she explained. “There’s no connection. There’s no safety… It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

Looking ahead, Cyrus did suggest her future shows could take place at a luxury resort near you. “Am I going on tour? Yeah, the Aman hotel tour,” she quipped. “Singing in the lobby for that complimentary massage.”

Since the “Bangerz” world tour wrapped in 2014, the former Hannah Montana star has appeared for a handful of brief live engagements, including the “Milky Milky Milk Tour” with Wayne Coyne and the Dead Petz in 2015, a festival-based trek in 2019, and a South American jaunt in 2022.

Cyrus most recently released the music video for the Endless Summer Vacation single “Jaded,” and she’s slated to appear next on her godmother Dolly Parton’s much anticipated rock album, Rockstar, in November. Meanwhile, she’ll lend her voice to the second season of Netflix’s animated Nick Kroll comedy Human Resources in June.