Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Miley Cyrus Has No “Desire” to Tour Again: “It’s So Isolating”

"Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love"

Advertisement
miley cyrus tour 2023 no desire endless summer vacation live dates
Miley Cyrus, photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images
May 21, 2023 | 5:25pm ET

    Miley Cyrus‘ plans for Endless Summer Vacation apparently do not include another tour, according to a new interview with British Vogue.

    “It’s been a minute,” the “Flowers” singer acknowledged about her live hiatus before reflecting on her last headlining arena show during 2014’s “Bangerz” world tour. “I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t,’ because ‘can’t’ is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

    She later shared her preference for performing to intimate audiences consisting of her family, friends, and team over the hordes of adoring Smilers. “Like, singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” she explained. “There’s no connection. There’s no safety… It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Looking ahead, Cyrus did suggest her future shows could take place at a luxury resort near you. “Am I going on tour? Yeah, the Aman hotel tour,” she quipped. “Singing in the lobby for that complimentary massage.”

    Since the “Bangerz” world tour wrapped in 2014, the former Hannah Montana star has appeared for a handful of brief live engagements, including the “Milky Milky Milk Tour” with Wayne Coyne and the Dead Petz in 2015, a festival-based trek in 2019, and a South American jaunt in 2022.

    Cyrus most recently released the music video for the Endless Summer Vacation single “Jaded,” and she’s slated to appear next on her godmother Dolly Parton’s much anticipated rock album, Rockstar, in November. Meanwhile, she’ll lend her voice to the second season of Netflix’s animated Nick Kroll comedy Human Resources in June.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

fetty wap pandemic federal drug charge covid 19 case 2023 lawyer attorney statement sentence prison court date

Fetty Wap's Lawyer Says He Resorted to Drug Dealing Due to Pandemic

May 21, 2023

Josh Freese with Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese As New Live Drummer

May 21, 2023

Cream lyricist Pete Brown

Pete Brown, Cream Lyricist, Dead at 82

May 20, 2023

lizzo nebraska bill anti abortion gender affirming care

Lizzo Rallies Against Anti-Abortion, Gender-Affirming Care Bill During Nebraska Show: Watch

May 20, 2023

nypd cops charged with stealing jay z champagne

NYPD Cops Charged with Stealing Champagne from Electric Zoo Festival

May 20, 2023

taylor swift fan security guard

Taylor Swift Fan Becomes Security Guard to Get Into "The Eras Tour"

May 20, 2023

Far From Saints podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones and The Wind and the Wave’s Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker on Their New Band, Far From Saints

May 20, 2023

Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Pete Seeger

Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Pete Seeger in Bob Dylan Biopic

May 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Miley Cyrus Has No "Desire" to Tour Again: "It's So Isolating"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter