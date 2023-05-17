Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Tom Cruise Jumps Off a Big Ass Mountain in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer: Watch

The seventh entry of the spy thriller series arrives on July 12th

Advertisement
Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
May 17, 2023 | 9:10am ET

    The full official trailer for Tom Cruise’s latest high-flying adventure as Ethan Hunt, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, has officially landed.

    The clip opens with some narration from Henry Czerny’s returning character of former IMF director Eugene Kittridge, who issues a warning to Hunt. “Our lives are the sum of our choices,” he says. “And we cannot escape the past. Ethan, this mission of yours is going to cost you dearly.”

    Meanwhile, Hunt’s ally Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) shares some ominous warnings of her own: “The world is changing. Truth is vanishing. War is coming.” All of this comes to a head when the big bad, played by Esai Morales, teases the film’s MacGuffin, which apparently knows Hunt’s story and how it ends.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Beyond all the dramatic narration and dialogue, there are the usual action shots of Cruise running at full speed, fighting atop a train that eventually goes flying off the tracks, and an utterly insane motorcycle cliff jump. Watch the trailer below.

    The extended preview follows a lengthy teaser shared in May 2022 as well as a behind-the-scenes stunt featurette shown before Avatar: The Way of Water.

    The seventh Mission: Impossible movie reunites Cruise with Fallout and Rogue Nation director Christopher McQuarrie, who penned all three films and co-wrote Top Gun: Maverick. Franchise returnees include Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Vanessa Kirby, while Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Charles Parnell, and Rob Delaney are among the cast’s newcomers.

    Advertisement

    Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One drops on July 12th via Paramount Pictures. Part Two — the eighth and apparently final installment of the Mission: Impossible series — is scheduled to arrive on June 28th, 2024. In March, McQuarrie revealed (via Instagram) that the follow-up will feature Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.

    Meanwhile, Cruise has had to recalibrate for a new press cycle after a busy awards season in early 2023 that saw Top Gun: Maverick nominated for Best Picture and the lead star-producer praised by Steven Spielberg for saving “Hollywood’s ass.” Ultimately, the aviation action flick won an Academy Award for Best Sound, though Cruise skipped the ceremony.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

arnold schwarzenegger ill be back catchphrase stupid

Arnold Schwarzenegger Thought Terminator's "I'll Be Back" Catchphrase Was "Stupid"

May 16, 2023

tom hanks ai deepfake likeness

Tom Hanks Is Preparing to Protect His Likeness From AI Technology

May 16, 2023

David Bowie Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars: Motion Picture restored film Jeff Beck Ringo Starr

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture Returning to Theaters

May 16, 2023

Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon Robert De Niro Leonardo DiCaprio

Martin Scorsese: "I Want to Tell Stories, and There's No More Time"

May 16, 2023

Most Traumatic Disney Scenes

The Disney Scenes That Traumatized Us

May 16, 2023

Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Concert to Be Screened in Theaters

May 16, 2023

avatar way of water disney plus hbo max streaming news movie film sci fi fantasy james cameron

Avatar: The Way of Water to Stream on Both Disney+ and Max

May 15, 2023

Disney Live Action Adaptations Ranked

A Definitive Ranking of Every Disney Live-Action Remake

May 15, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tom Cruise Jumps Off a Big Ass Mountain in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter