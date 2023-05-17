The full official trailer for Tom Cruise’s latest high-flying adventure as Ethan Hunt, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, has officially landed.

The clip opens with some narration from Henry Czerny’s returning character of former IMF director Eugene Kittridge, who issues a warning to Hunt. “Our lives are the sum of our choices,” he says. “And we cannot escape the past. Ethan, this mission of yours is going to cost you dearly.”

Meanwhile, Hunt’s ally Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) shares some ominous warnings of her own: “The world is changing. Truth is vanishing. War is coming.” All of this comes to a head when the big bad, played by Esai Morales, teases the film’s MacGuffin, which apparently knows Hunt’s story and how it ends.

Beyond all the dramatic narration and dialogue, there are the usual action shots of Cruise running at full speed, fighting atop a train that eventually goes flying off the tracks, and an utterly insane motorcycle cliff jump. Watch the trailer below.

The extended preview follows a lengthy teaser shared in May 2022 as well as a behind-the-scenes stunt featurette shown before Avatar: The Way of Water.

The seventh Mission: Impossible movie reunites Cruise with Fallout and Rogue Nation director Christopher McQuarrie, who penned all three films and co-wrote Top Gun: Maverick. Franchise returnees include Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Vanessa Kirby, while Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Charles Parnell, and Rob Delaney are among the cast’s newcomers.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One drops on July 12th via Paramount Pictures. Part Two — the eighth and apparently final installment of the Mission: Impossible series — is scheduled to arrive on June 28th, 2024. In March, McQuarrie revealed (via Instagram) that the follow-up will feature Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.

Meanwhile, Cruise has had to recalibrate for a new press cycle after a busy awards season in early 2023 that saw Top Gun: Maverick nominated for Best Picture and the lead star-producer praised by Steven Spielberg for saving “Hollywood’s ass.” Ultimately, the aviation action flick won an Academy Award for Best Sound, though Cruise skipped the ceremony.