MisterWives Announce New Album Nosebleeds, Share Title Track: Stream

MisterWives recently teamed up with Consequence to celebrate their single “Out of Your Mind” by inviting fans to go out of their own minds at a New York City rage room experience. Now, MisterWives fans everywhere have more to look forward to from the band, as they’ve today announced their fourth studio album, Nosebleeds. Ahead of its release on July 14th, the alt-pop group have shared the title track and its accompanying video, as well as a fresh Fall 2023 North American tour schedule (grab your tickets here).

The follow-up to 2020’s Superbloom, Nosebleeds will see MisterWives embracing a heavier sound after enduring the loss of a bandmate during the pandemic and vocalist Mandy Lee’s divorce. “The changes in my life are what caused the music to follow,” Lee tells Consequence. “It’s been incredibly liberating — both sonically and visually — to give ourselves permission to change, to grow, and to not feel stuck within the confines of what might be expected from us and what’s been our comfort zone. We are all multifaceted and never one thing and I hope that’s the biggest takeaway for anyone who has noticed the change.”

The title track was one of the first songs written for the album and backs Lee’s confident vocals with heavy guitars and pulsating synths as she learns self-acceptance. Watch the music video, directed by Jax Anderson, ahead. Pre-orders for Nosebleeds are going on now.

In support of Nosebleeds, MisterWives are headed out on a tour with Bishop Briggs kicking off on September 8th. It will make stops in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, DC, and more before wrapping up on October 15th in Seattle. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Beneath the tour itinerary, read an interview with MisterWives about Nosebleeds and the “Out of Your Mind” rage room experience, plus watch a video recap of the fan event.

Nosebleeds Artwork:

Nosebleeds Tracklist:

01. Out of Your Mind

02. Dagger

03. Nosebleeds

04. All the Same

05. Sideways

06. Trigger Pull

07. Too Late

08. Silver Lining

09. Trip Around the Sun

10. Flower Moon

11. Broken Glass

12. Other Side

13. End of My Rope

14. Ultraviolet

MisterWives 2023 Tour Dates:

09/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

09/10 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

09/12 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem *

09/15 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 *

09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

09/17 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ History *

09/20 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater *

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

09/23 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

09/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

09/27 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! *

09/29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

09/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC *

10/01 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

10/04 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston *

10/06 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas *

10/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

10/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland *

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

* = w/ Bishop Briggs