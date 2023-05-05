Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

MisterWives Announce New Album Nosebleeds, Share Title Track: Stream

Plus, the band answers questions about the new LP and shares a video recap of their rage room fan experience

Advertisement
misterwives nosebleeds interview new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates
MisterWives, photo courtesy of artist
Follow
May 5, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    MisterWives recently teamed up with Consequence to celebrate their single “Out of Your Mind” by inviting fans to go out of their own minds at a New York City rage room experience. Now, MisterWives fans everywhere have more to look forward to from the band, as they’ve today announced their fourth studio album, Nosebleeds. Ahead of its release on July 14th, the alt-pop group have shared the title track and its accompanying video, as well as a fresh Fall 2023 North American tour schedule (grab your tickets here).

    The follow-up to 2020’s Superbloom, Nosebleeds will see MisterWives embracing a heavier sound after enduring the loss of a bandmate during the pandemic and vocalist Mandy Lee’s divorce. “The changes in my life are what caused the music to follow,” Lee tells Consequence. “It’s been incredibly liberating — both sonically and visually — to give ourselves permission to change, to grow, and to not feel stuck within the confines of what might be expected from us and what’s been our comfort zone. We are all multifaceted and never one thing and I hope that’s the biggest takeaway for anyone who has noticed the change.”

    The title track was one of the first songs written for the album and backs Lee’s confident vocals with heavy guitars and pulsating synths as she learns self-acceptance. Watch the music video, directed by Jax Anderson, ahead. Pre-orders for Nosebleeds are going on now.

    Advertisement

    In support of Nosebleeds, MisterWives are headed out on a tour with Bishop Briggs kicking off on September 8th. It will make stops in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, DC, and more before wrapping up on October 15th in Seattle. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Beneath the tour itinerary, read an interview with MisterWives about Nosebleeds and the “Out of Your Mind” rage room experience, plus watch a video recap of the fan event.

    Advertisement

    Nosebleeds Artwork:

    misterWives nosebleeds new album artwork

    Nosebleeds Tracklist:
    01. Out of Your Mind
    02. Dagger
    03. Nosebleeds
    04. All the Same
    05. Sideways
    06. Trigger Pull
    07. Too Late
    08. Silver Lining
    09. Trip Around the Sun
    10. Flower Moon
    11. Broken Glass
    12. Other Side
    13. End of My Rope
    14. Ultraviolet

    MisterWives 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *
    09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *
    09/10 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *
    09/12 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem *
    09/15 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 *
    09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *
    09/17 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *
    09/19 – Toronto, ON @ History *
    09/20 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater *
    09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *
    09/23 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *
    09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
    09/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *
    09/27 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! *
    09/29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
    09/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC *
    10/01 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *
    10/04 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston *
    10/06 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas *
    10/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *
    10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *
    10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *
    10/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland *
    10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

    * = w/ Bishop Briggs

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Boldy James 2023 tour dates us europe

Boldy James Announces First Tour Dates Since Car Accident

May 5, 2023

thundercat 2023 north south american fall tour dates tickets

Thundercat Announces Fall 2023 Tour

May 4, 2023

50 cent tickets 2023 the final lap tour busta rhymes jeremih presale onsale dates

How to Get Tickets to 50 Cent's 2023 Tour

May 4, 2023

50 Cent and Busta Rhymes

50 Cent Announces "The Final Lap Tour" with Busta Rhymes

May 4, 2023

snoop dogg doggystyle 30th anniversary concert hollywood bowl dr. dre

Snoop Dogg Announces Doggystyle 30th Anniversary Concert

May 4, 2023

essential summer tours 2023 list tickets concerts $25 national concert week live nation

77 Essential Tours to Catch in Summer 2023

May 4, 2023

Nita Strauss 2023 tour

Nita Strauss Announces 2023 North American Solo Tour

May 3, 2023

Sky Ferreira 2023

Sky Ferreira Confirms 2023 Tour Dates

May 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

MisterWives Announce New Album Nosebleeds, Share Title Track: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter