Morrissey has paid tribute to his late Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke, who recently passed away at the age of 59 following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Sometimes one of the most radical things you can do is to speak clearly,” Morrissey wrote on his website. “I just hope … wherever Andy has gone … that he’s OK. He will never die as long as his music is heard. He didn’t ever know his own power, and nothing that he played had been played by someone else.”

The former Smiths vocalist continued, “His distinction was so terrific and unconventional and he proved it could be done. He was also very, very funny and very happy, and post-Smiths, he kept a steady identity — never any manufactured moves. I suppose, at the end of it all, we hope to feel that we were valued. Andy need not worry about that.”

Rourke’s death was announced on Friday, May 19th by his longtime friend and fellow Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr. Besides his work in The Smiths, Rourke collaborated with Sinead O’Connor, Pretenders, and The Stone Roses’ Ian Brown.

He also contributed to several of Morrissey’s solo records and formed a supergroup called Freebass with Peter Hook, Stone Roses bassist Gary “Mani” Mounfield, and singer Gary Briggs in the 2000s. Rourke also was a member of a band called D.A.R.K. with The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan.