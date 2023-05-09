Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

MTV News Shuts Down After 36 Years

It had already faced significant downsizing in recent years

Advertisement
mtv news shuts down
MTV
Follow
May 9, 2023 | 5:00pm ET

    MTV News will be shut down as part of massive layoffs across Showtime, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Paramount Media Networks groups, reports Variety.

    Back in 2017, MTV News was hit with significant layoffs and pivoted back to video and short-term content after spending a few years focusing its digital strategy on longform journalism.

    Launched in the early ’80s, MTV News started as a brief roundup of music news that popped up once an hour between music videos. By the late ’80s, however, the Kurt Loder-hosted show The Week in Rock was launched, paving the way for MTV News to make a significant impact with its interviews of music celebrities by hosts like Loder, SuChin Pak, Sway Calloway, Tabitha Soren, John Norris, and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Perhaps more importantly, MTV News became a must-stop for presidential candidates beginning with its first political coverage in 1992 and the launch of its “Choose or Lose” campaign to inform, educate, and encourage young viewers to vote. Kicking off with the presidential election of Bill Clinton against George H.W. Bush, it continued with Al Gore’s campaign against George W. Bush and Barack Obama’s run against John McCain. MTV News also earned Emmy and Peabody Awards for its coverage on the Iraq War and other significant world events.

    All told, the layoffs will affect 25% of employees between Showtime, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Paramount Media Networks. The group will be reorganized into “two functions”: Studios, which will be made up of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, and networks, which will combine “nine separate teams into one portfolio group.” The affected networks include Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, CMT, Smithsonian, TV Land, Logo, and Pop TV.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Beetlejuice / Jenna Ortega

Beetlejuice 2 in the Works with Original Cast and Jenna Ortega [Updated]

May 9, 2023

Christina Applegate Dead to Me multiple sclerosis Netflix

Christina Applegate Likely Won't Act On-Camera Following MS Diagnosis: "I Can't Even Imagine Going to Set Right Now"

May 9, 2023

hans zimmer last samurai soundtrack score vinyl

Hans Zimmer's The Last Samurai Score Receiving First Vinyl Release

May 9, 2023

The Roots' Black Thought Announces New Memoir The Upcycled Self

May 9, 2023

Kaytranada Amine KAYTRAMINÉ 4eva pharrell 2023 album single

Kaytranada and Aminé Announce Joint Project KAYTRAMINÉ, Share "4EVA" Featuring Pharrell: Stream

May 9, 2023

emos not dead cruise 2024

Emo's Not Dead Cruise 2024 Lineup: Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and More

May 9, 2023

pavement 2023 reunion tour dates new york tickets

Pavement Extend Reunion Tour with More New York Dates

May 9, 2023

jeremy renner the avengers hospital visit co-stars scarlett johansson chris evans marvel interview film movie news

Jeremy Renner's Avengers Co-Stars Visited Him In the Hospital After Snow Plow Accident

May 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

MTV News Shuts Down After 36 Years

Menu Shop Search Newsletter