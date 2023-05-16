Guns N’ Roses, Billie Eilish, P!NK, and The 1975 are set to headline Atlanta’s Music Midtown in 2023.

The newly announced lineup also boasts Lil Baby, Flume, Incubus, Tove Lo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Pitbull, GloRilla, Niall Horan, First Aid Kit, The Rose, UPSAHL, Joy Oladokun, Inhaler, Louis the Child, Fletcher, J.I.D, and more.

The three-day festival goes down Friday, September 15th to Sunday, September 17th at Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

Single-day and three-day passes go on sale Thursday, May 18th at 10:00 a.m. ET through the festival’s website.

Music Midtown previously canceled its 2022 festival, reportedly due to a court ruling that limited festival organizers’ ability to prohibit attendees from bringing guns to the festival.

