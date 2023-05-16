Menu
Guns N’ Roses, Billie Eilish, and P!NK to Headline Music Midtown’s 2023 Lineup

The Atlanta festival returns P!NK, The 1975, Flume, Incubus, Tove Lo, and more

Guns N' Roses with P!NK
Guns N’ Roses with P!NK, photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
May 16, 2023 | 10:28am ET

    Guns N’ Roses, Billie Eilish, P!NK, and The 1975 are set to headline Atlanta’s Music Midtown in 2023.

    The newly announced lineup also boasts Lil Baby, Flume, Incubus, Tove Lo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Pitbull, GloRilla, Niall Horan, First Aid Kit, The Rose, UPSAHL, Joy Oladokun, Inhaler, Louis the Child, Fletcher, J.I.D, and more.

    The three-day festival goes down Friday, September 15th to Sunday, September 17th at Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

    Single-day and three-day passes go on sale Thursday, May 18th at 10:00 a.m. ET through the festival’s website.

    Music Midtown previously canceled its 2022 festival, reportedly due to a court ruling that limited festival  organizers’ ability to prohibit attendees from bringing guns to the festival.

    Editor’s Note: Visit Consequence’s new Live portal for the latest music festival news and tour announcements. Also, subscribe to our newsletter to get live music news delivered straight to your inbox.

    Music Midtown 2023 lineup

Guns N' Roses, Billie Eilish, and P!NK to Headline Music Midtown's 2023 Lineup

