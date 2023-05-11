Menu
My Morning Jacket Announce Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Including It Still Moves 20th anniversary shows where they'll play the album from start to finish

My Morning Jacket, photo by Ben Kaye
May 11, 2023 | 2:41pm ET

    My Morning Jacket have announced North American tour dates for Fall 2023.

    They’ll kick off the new run of shows on October 17th in Toronto, and play multiple nights in New York City, Atlanta, and Chicago. On the first night of the multi-show runs, MMJ will celebrate the 20th anniversary of It Still Moves by playing the album from start to finish. See their full touring itinerary below.

    Tickets for the fall dates go on sale, Friday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place Wednesday, May 17th (use access code ICONIC).

    Grab your seats for all of My Morning Jacket’s upcoming shows via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    On June 9th, MMJ will release MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome). Pre-orders are ongoing.

    My Morning Jacket 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/14 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre *
    05/15 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall *
    05/20 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
    05/30 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum !
    05/31 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester !
    06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/05 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma !
    06/06 – Utrecht, NE @ TivoliVredenburg !
    06/09 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound
    06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/15 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre +
    06/16 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery +
    06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
    06/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre +
    06/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater +
    06/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *
    06/24 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion *
    06/26 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater ~
    06/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ~
    06/30 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl ~
    07/01 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival
    07/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^
    07/30 – Beech Mountain, NC @ Beech Mountain Summer Series ^
    08/15 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield >
    08/16 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater >
    08/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre †
    08/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre †
    08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl †
    08/22 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre >
    08/23 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre >
    08/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #>
    08/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre >
    09/29-10/1 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho
    10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto, ON
    10/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre #
    10/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    10/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    10/24 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    10/25 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
    10/30 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
    10/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
    11/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre #
    11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
    11/07 – St Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
    11/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre #
    11/10 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
    11/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

    * = w/ Jaime Wyatt
    ! = w/ Devon Gifillian
    + = w/ Wilderado
    ^ = w/ Katie Pruitt
    > = w/ M. Ward
    ~ = w/ Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
    † = w/ Fleet Foxes
    # = w/ It Still Moves 20th anniversary show

    my morning jacket fall 2023 tour poster dates tickets

