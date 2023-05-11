My Morning Jacket Announce Fall 2023 Tour Dates

My Morning Jacket have announced North American tour dates for Fall 2023.

They’ll kick off the new run of shows on October 17th in Toronto, and play multiple nights in New York City, Atlanta, and Chicago. On the first night of the multi-show runs, MMJ will celebrate the 20th anniversary of It Still Moves by playing the album from start to finish. See their full touring itinerary below.

Tickets for the fall dates go on sale, Friday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place Wednesday, May 17th (use access code ICONIC).

On June 9th, MMJ will release MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome). Pre-orders are ongoing.

My Morning Jacket 2023 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre *

05/15 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall *

05/20 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

05/30 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum !

05/31 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester !

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/05 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma !

06/06 – Utrecht, NE @ TivoliVredenburg !

06/09 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/15 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre +

06/16 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery +

06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre +

06/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater +

06/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

06/24 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion *

06/26 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater ~

06/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ~

06/30 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl ~

07/01 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

07/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

07/30 – Beech Mountain, NC @ Beech Mountain Summer Series ^

08/15 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield >

08/16 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater >

08/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre †

08/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre †

08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl †

08/22 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre >

08/23 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre >

08/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #>

08/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre >

09/29-10/1 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto, ON

10/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre #

10/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/24 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/25 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

10/30 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

10/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

11/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre #

11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

11/07 – St Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre #

11/10 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

11/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

* = w/ Jaime Wyatt

! = w/ Devon Gifillian

+ = w/ Wilderado

^ = w/ Katie Pruitt

> = w/ M. Ward

~ = w/ Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

† = w/ Fleet Foxes

# = w/ It Still Moves 20th anniversary show