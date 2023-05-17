Nation of Language Unveil New Song “Stumbling Still”: Stream

Nation of Language have shared “Stumbling Still,” a new single from their upcoming album Strange Disciple. Check it out below.

“Stumbling Still” is Nation of Language’s best swing at post-punk. An anxious bassline thumps over sterile electronic drums that call to mind Joy Division’s “She’s Lost Control” as singer Ian Devaney croons, “Waiting for you, waiting for them/ To finally come along/ But it’s just me in my own head/ So Jesus, what do you want?” By the chorus, however, the band’s airy keys offer Devaney’s moody lyrics some levity.

Strange Disciple features the singles “Sole Obsession” and “Weak in Your Light” and is out in full September 15th. Pre-orders are ongoing. As Nation of Language’s third LPs it follows 2020’s Introduction, Presence and 2021’s A Way Forward.

The band will be on the road throughout 2023; grab tickets here and revisit our recap of their New York City show.

Photo Gallery: Nation of Language at Brooklyn Steel, May 4th, 2023 (Click to Expand)