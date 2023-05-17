Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Nation of Language Unveil New Song “Stumbling Still”: Stream

A look at the upcoming album Strange Disciple

Advertisement
nation of language new single stumbling still stream
Nation of Language, photo by Dominik Friess
May 17, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    Nation of Language have shared “Stumbling Still,” a new single from their upcoming album Strange DiscipleCheck it out below.

    “Stumbling Still” is Nation of Language’s best swing at post-punk. An anxious bassline thumps over sterile electronic drums that call to mind Joy Division’s “She’s Lost Control” as singer Ian Devaney croons, “Waiting for you, waiting for them/ To finally come along/ But it’s just me in my own head/ So Jesus, what do you want?” By the chorus, however, the band’s airy keys offer Devaney’s moody lyrics some levity.

    Strange Disciple features the singles “Sole Obsession” and “Weak in Your Light” and is out in full September 15th. Pre-orders are ongoing. As Nation of Language’s third LPs it follows 2020’s Introduction, Presence and 2021’s A Way Forward.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The band will be on the road throughout 2023; grab tickets here and revisit our recap of their New York City show.

    Photo Gallery: Nation of Language at Brooklyn Steel, May 4th, 2023 (Click to Expand)

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Foo Fighters circa 2022

Foo Fighters' New Song "Under You" Navigates Grief Through Rock 'n' Roll: Stream

May 17, 2023

Dropkick Murphys fall 2023 tour

Dropkick Murphys Announce Fall 2023 US Tour with The Interrupters

May 16, 2023

corey taylor beyond stream

Corey Taylor Announces New Album CMF2 and US Tour, Shares Single "Beyond": Stream

May 16, 2023

anohni and the johnsons my back was a bridge for you to cross new album artwork tracklist it must change new song video stream

ANOHNI and the Johnsons Announce New Album, Share "It Must Change": Stream

May 16, 2023

spoon memory dust ep sugar babies stream

Spoon Announce New Memory Dust EP, Share "Sugar Babies": Stream

May 16, 2023

king gizzard and the lizard wizard announce new album petrodragonic apocalypse gila monster stream

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Detail New Album PetroDragonic Apocalypse, Share "Gila Monster": Stream

May 16, 2023

the warning 2023 tour

The Warning Go Alt-Rock on New Song "MORE": Stream

May 12, 2023

Remi Wolf prescription Boots Riley I'm a Virgo new single

Remi Wolf Returns with New Single “Prescription,” Inspired by Phone Call with Boots Riley: Stream

May 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nation of Language Unveil New Song "Stumbling Still": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter