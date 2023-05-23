Menu
Netflix Launches Password Sharing Crackdown in the US

$7.99 per month extra for each user outside an account holder's household

Netflix
May 23, 2023 | 3:59pm ET

    Netflix has officially announced its crackdown on password sharing in the US. The streaming platform revealed the details of how it will affect viewers and how much it will cost to keep “extra members” on Tuesday, May 23rd.

    If you have the Standard plan that costs $15.49 per month, you can add one extra member outside of your household for $7.99 extra per month, while those on the Netflix Premium tier can add up to two extra members for the same price.

    However, if you’re on either of Netflix’s two cheapest plans — the Basic plan for $9.99 per month or $6.99 per month Standard with Ads tier — then you don’t have the option to add extra members at all. The same goes for accounts paid for by partners like Verizon or T-Mobile.

    According to the support page for the rollout, an “extra member” will have their own profile and password, which will be paid for by the person who “invited” them to join. Extra members must activate their account in the same country as the account holder, and will only be able to watch or download Netflix titles on one device at a time. They also can’t create additional profiles or log in as a Kids profile.

    A “Netflix Household” is set up based on where you watch Netflix on a TV and the IP address it uses. In order to reset that location, you can use the app on a TV or a device connected to the TV.

    Netflix subscribers in the US who share their password with people “outside their household” will receive an email beginning Tuesday. See it below.

    The streaming platform had been testing out paid password sharing since summer of last year and expanded those efforts to Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain in February.

Consequence
