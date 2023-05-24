Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Newsies Flopped Along the Way to Becoming a Pro-Union Classic

A lead performance by Christian Bale and songs by Alan Menken are just part of the film's enduring legacy

Advertisement
Newsies Why It's Good
Illustration by Steven Fiche
May 24, 2023 | 1:31pm ET

    In the lead-up to the release of the live-action The Little Mermaid, Consequence will be looking back at the Disney Renaissance and how it shaped our culture. This time, we’re looking back at the enduring legacy of the 1992 live-action musical Newsies.

    When exploring the Disney Renaissance, its successes are easy to focus on — the string of blockbuster animated films that transformed the studio into the cultural behemoth it is today. In fact, the studio was on such an unstoppable winning streak in the 1990s that even its flops stand out as memorable achievements: One 1992 live-action musical lost the studio millions of dollars, even while it was helping launch a future movie star’s career and evolving into an enduring cult favorite… one which would, eventually, lead to a $100 million payday for its studio.

    Based on the true story of the 1899 newsboys strike, Kenny Ortega’s Newsies debuted in theaters to middling box office, making $2.8 million theatrically — not enough to recoup its reported $15 million budget. The critical response wasn’t great either, despite Christian Bale throwing everything he had into his starring role as newsies leader Jack Kelly and the involvement of composer Alan Menken, who wrote the music for the film’s enduring songs under the shadow of partner Howard Ashman’s passing.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    One of Hollywood’s most curious twists of fate, in fact, is that the failure of Newsies coincided with Menken receiving massive acclaim for his and Ashman’s work on films like The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beastin Insider’s recent oral history of the film, Menken recounts how he found out Newsies had won Worst Song of the Year at the Razzies “literally backstage when I was in the press room for having received the two Oscars for Beauty and the Beast.”

    The Razzies, as it’s been said before, were wrong about this; not only is Newsies a musical packed with bangers, but it still holds up today as a solid blend of history, heart, music, and even comedy. The opening sequence is masterful in establishing life as a newsie on the streets of New York, revealing where they live, to how the adults in their world treat them, to the petty squabbling and larger economic issues that will play a larger role in the story later on. Yes, the pacing drags a bit in the second half, as the authorities crack down on the fun of rebellion, but that makes the power of the climax, with a whole city’s worth of child workers rising up in support of the newsies, all the more unforgettable.

    And the choreography of the musical numbers also really shines, with the approach leaning hard on mimicking the play-fighting of boys, the leaps and rhythmic movements proving iconic no matter what music they’re set to.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Alan Menken Howard Ashman

Alan Menken and Howard Ashman Gave the Disney Renaissance Its Voice

May 18, 2023

Barbie Frances Ha Connections

From Black-and-White to Pink: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s Journey from Frances Ha to Barbie

May 17, 2023

brian tyler fast x super mario bros composer best favorite albums influential crate digging

10 Albums Fast X Composer Brian Tyler Thinks Every Music Fan Should Own

May 16, 2023

writers-strike

Writers Strike 2023 Explained: Why the WGA Is Battling With Hollywood Studios

May 2, 2023

Bobcat Goldthwait Favorite Albums

10 Punk & Power Pop Albums Bobcat Goldthwait Thinks Every Music Fan Should Own

April 26, 2023

carbon neutral music festival design offset location

At a Carbon Neutral Music Festival, We Gain More Than We Give Up

April 20, 2023

Bob Ross helped me depression the joy of painting essay

How Bob Ross Helped Me Out of My Depression

April 5, 2023

dungeons dragons disappointment fans talk adaptations honor among thieves 2000 animated

Dungeons, Dragons, and Disappointment: A Fan Chat About the (Mostly) Awful Adaptations

March 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Newsies Flopped Along the Way to Becoming a Pro-Union Classic

Menu Shop Search Newsletter