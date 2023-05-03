Nita Strauss Announces 2023 North American Solo Tour

Nita Strauss recently rejoined Alice Cooper’s touring band, but that’s not stopping her from continuing her rising solo career. The guitar virtuoso just announced a North American solo tour set to kick off next month.

The “Summer Storm” outing launches June 13th in Nashville, Tennessee, and runs through a July 14th show in New Orleans, featuring support from Lions at the Gate.

A Live Nation pre-sale for select cities begins Thursday (May 4th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code ICONIC, while general sales start on Friday (May 5th). Once the shows go on sale, fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The guitarist has released a string of notable singles over the past couple years, including collaborations with Disturbed’s David Draiman (“Dead Inside”), Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz (“The Wolf You Feed”), and Alice Cooper himself (“Winner Takes All”).

Strauss’ solo run fits nicely in between Cooper’s tour dates. The legendary shock rocker is currently on a spring tour that runs through a May 20th gig at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. After that, he’ll support Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard on a run of August dates before embarking on a co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie later that month. Pick up tickets to Alice Cooper’s upcoming tour dates here.

Strauss is back playing alongside Cooper after stepping away last year to join pop star Demi Lovato’s touring band. In March, she announced her return to Cooper’s band, stating, “From the studio to the stage, it’s always an immense honor to make music with Alice Cooper!! I’m very excited to be rejoining the band on the road for the 2023 dates.”

See Nita Strauss’ 2023 dates and watch her tour announcement video below.

Nita Strauss 2023 Tour Dates:

06/13 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

06/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

06/15 – Greensboro, NC @ The Hangar 1819

06/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

06/18 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

06/19 – Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedrafts

06/21 – Harrison, OH @ The Blue Note

06/22 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

06/23 – Angola, IN @ The Eclectic Room

06/24 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

06/25 – Madison, WI @ The Majestic Theatre

06/26 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

06/28 – Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater

06/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06/30 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

07/01 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

07/02 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre

07/03 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

07/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

07/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

07/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Space

07/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

07/11 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

07/12 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

07/13 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

07/14 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish at House of Blues