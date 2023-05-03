Menu
Nita Strauss Announces 2023 North American Solo Tour

The guitar virtuoso is embarking on a month-long solo outing in between legs on Alice Cooper's tour

Nita Strauss 2023 tour
Nita Strauss, via Atom Splitter PR
May 3, 2023 | 5:03pm ET

    Nita Strauss recently rejoined Alice Cooper’s touring band, but that’s not stopping her from continuing her rising solo career. The guitar virtuoso just announced a North American solo tour set to kick off next month.

    The “Summer Storm” outing launches June 13th in Nashville, Tennessee, and runs through a July 14th show in New Orleans, featuring support from Lions at the Gate.

    A Live Nation pre-sale for select cities begins Thursday (May 4th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code ICONIC, while general sales start on Friday (May 5th). Once the shows go on sale, fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The guitarist has released a string of notable singles over the past couple years, including collaborations with Disturbed’s David Draiman (“Dead Inside”), Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz (“The Wolf You Feed”), and Alice Cooper himself (“Winner Takes All”).

    Strauss’ solo run fits nicely in between Cooper’s tour dates. The legendary shock rocker is currently on a spring tour that runs through a May 20th gig at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. After that, he’ll support Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard on a run of August dates before embarking on a co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie later that month. Pick up tickets to Alice Cooper’s upcoming tour dates here.

    Nita Strauss
    Beyond the Boys’ Club: Guitar Virtuoso Nita Strauss

    Strauss is back playing alongside Cooper after stepping away last year to join pop star Demi Lovato’s touring band. In March, she announced her return to Cooper’s band, stating, “From the studio to the stage, it’s always an immense honor to make music with Alice Cooper!! I’m very excited to be rejoining the band on the road for the 2023 dates.”

    See Nita Strauss’ 2023 dates and watch her tour announcement video below.

    Nita Strauss 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/13 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
    06/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
    06/15 – Greensboro, NC @ The Hangar 1819
    06/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows
    06/18 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
    06/19 – Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedrafts
    06/21 – Harrison, OH @ The Blue Note
    06/22 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
    06/23 – Angola, IN @ The Eclectic Room
    06/24 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
    06/25 – Madison, WI @ The Majestic Theatre
    06/26 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
    06/28 – Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater
    06/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    06/30 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
    07/01 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
    07/02 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre
    07/03 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
    07/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
    07/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go
    07/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Space
    07/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    07/11 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box
    07/12 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
    07/13 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
    07/14 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish at House of Blues

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

