Noel Gallagher Says Younger Self Would “Knife [Me] in the Bollocks” over Damon Albarn Collab

Noel Gallagher has opened up about his 2017 collaboration with longtime Oasis rival and Blur frontman Damon Albarn, speculating that a younger version of himself would have responded to news that they had worked together by knifing “[me] in the bollocks.”

Speaking to The Big Issue for their “Letter to My Younger Self” feature, the now-55-year-old Britpop star reflected on singing backing vocals on Gorillaz’s “We Got the Power,” saying, “What would my younger self think of me working with Damon Albarn? It would depend entirely on what side of the bed I got out of that day. If you caught me on a good day I’d be like, ‘Yeah, I could see that happening.’ On a bad day, I’d fucking knife myself in the bollocks.”

Gallagher also reflected on the time he met David Bowie, saying that he has “no recollection whatsoever” of the encounter. “I went to see David Bowie and Morrissey at Wembley Arena in the ’90s,” he said. “I was high and pissed… I was taken to see David Bowie in his dressing room, and I have no recollection of it whatsoever. I remember walking in and he was putting on makeup in a mirror and that’s it.”

Continuing, Gallagher explained that he regrets the way he acted that night. “If I could go back, I would appreciate it so much more,” he said. “I’d tell him what he meant to me growing up, and how much he means to me now.”

Among other topics, Gallagher also shared his thoughts on politics, the current state of the music industry, and more. Read the full interview at The Big Issue.

All of this comes as speculation is circulating that Oasis may reunite for “four huge concerts” in 2025. According to The Sun, the gears have already begun spinning for the reunion, but everything is still in the “very early days” of planning. These rumors come shortly after Liam Gallagher referred to Noel as a “potato” again and claimed that he “has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a brand.”

So, who’s to say whether the reunion will happen or not? Either way, at least you can still get your fill of new “Oasis” music through AIsis, the AI-generated Oasis band that just put out their debut album, The Lost Tapes Volume One.

As for Albarn, he recently reunited Blur for their comeback album, The Ballad of Darren, and first tour in eight years. Check out the setlist and fan-shot video from a recent warm-up show here. Tickets to all of Blur’s upcoming tour dates can be purchased via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.