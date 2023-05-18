Menu
NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) Drop New Single “Daydreaming”: Stream

Plus, 2023 tour dates

NxWorries, photo by Alex Figs
May 18, 2023 | 2:58pm ET

    NxWorries, the R&B and alt hip-hop duo made of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge, are back with a new single “Daydreaming.” It comes with an accompanying music video that takes place in the Grand Theft Auto universe, using .Paak’s actual character from GTA Online’s The Contract.

    “Daydreaming” is a wistful, hypnotic love song putting .Paak in the character of a lovelorn Romeo over Knxwledge’s sensual beat. The video places .Paak and his love interest in a milder-than-usual GTA scenario, with an interesting twist at the end.

    NxWorries are set to release an album later in the year, and they’re hitting the road for their inaugural run of dates in the UK and Europe with slots at Primavera Sound Barcelona, Madrid, and Portugal, Parklife in Manchester, and We Love Green in Paris, among others. Get tickets for NxWorries’ tour through Viagogo.

    Check out NxWorries’ 2023 tour dates and the video for “Daydreaming” below.

    NxWorries shared their debut album Yes Lawd! in 2016. They returned in 2022 with the “Where I Go,”  featuring H.E.R. on guest vocals.

    NxWorries 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/25 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
    05/27 – Brussels, BE @ Core Festival
    05/28 – London, UK @ Cross The Tracks Festival
    05/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
    06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
    06/02 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green
    06/03 – Aarhus, DK @ Northside Festival
    06/05 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg Ronda
    06/08 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid
    06/09 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Portugal
    06/11 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival
    06/24 – New York City, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Festival, NYC
    07/30 – St. Helena, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival, Napa
    07/21 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Good Vibes Festival
    07/23 – Jakarta, IN @ We The Fest
    07/28 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

    NxWorries Anderson .Paak Knxwledge 2023 tour poster

