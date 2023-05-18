NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) Drop New Single “Daydreaming”: Stream

NxWorries, the R&B and alt hip-hop duo made of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge, are back with a new single “Daydreaming.” It comes with an accompanying music video that takes place in the Grand Theft Auto universe, using .Paak’s actual character from GTA Online’s The Contract.

“Daydreaming” is a wistful, hypnotic love song putting .Paak in the character of a lovelorn Romeo over Knxwledge’s sensual beat. The video places .Paak and his love interest in a milder-than-usual GTA scenario, with an interesting twist at the end.

NxWorries are set to release an album later in the year, and they’re hitting the road for their inaugural run of dates in the UK and Europe with slots at Primavera Sound Barcelona, Madrid, and Portugal, Parklife in Manchester, and We Love Green in Paris, among others. Get tickets for NxWorries’ tour through Viagogo.

Check out NxWorries’ 2023 tour dates and the video for “Daydreaming” below.

NxWorries shared their debut album Yes Lawd! in 2016. They returned in 2022 with the “Where I Go,” featuring H.E.R. on guest vocals.

NxWorries 2023 Tour Dates:

05/25 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

05/27 – Brussels, BE @ Core Festival

05/28 – London, UK @ Cross The Tracks Festival

05/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

06/02 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green

06/03 – Aarhus, DK @ Northside Festival

06/05 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg Ronda

06/08 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid

06/09 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Portugal

06/11 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

06/24 – New York City, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Festival, NYC

07/30 – St. Helena, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival, Napa

07/21 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Good Vibes Festival

07/23 – Jakarta, IN @ We The Fest

07/28 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival