Origami Angel Announce New Mixtape, Unveil Single “My PG County Summer”: Stream

My Brightest Days is out on June 16th

Origami Angel, photo by Bob Sweeney
May 17, 2023 | 1:33pm ET

    Origami Angel have announced a new mixtape, My Brightest Days, which is due on June 16th. The Washington, D.C.-based two-piece also unveiled their latest single from the project, a pop-punk tune titled “My PG County Summer.” Listen to the song below.

    My Brightest Days was written throughout the summer of 2020, during the initial, stay-at-home period of the COVID-19 pandemic. The songs were then recorded during August 2022, and capture the feelings of lost innocence that Origami Angel’s Ryland Heagy and Pat Doherty were musing on.

    “My PG County Summer” specifically calls out the juxtaposing cultures that color the atmosphere of America’s capital — Heagy recalls the teachers who once taught him to be grateful to be near such rich history, and then turns his observational flow in the direction of hate-stoking, abortion-protesting “travelers,” who come from all corners of the country to assert their political agendas… sometimes violently, as seen with the January 6th attack.

    Last month, Origami Angel released another single off My Brightest Days: “Thank You, New Jersey,” a surf-inspired pop-punk bop paying homage to the inimitable vibe of the Garden State. The music video — featuring the duo dancing around in front of a green screen — is out now.

    My Brightest Days will drop on DSPs on June 16th, but will be available in a special-edition, orange vinyl printing as well. Pre-orders for physical copies are ongoing. See its artwork and tracklist below.

    Origami Angel has also been on the road, and is just a few days away from wrapping up a headlining tour. Then, they’ll hit the road again, opening a few dates for glaive, who’s song “1984” earned Song of the Week status from Consequence when it debuted in 2021. Check out the full list of Origami Angel live dates below, and grab your tickets here.

    My Brightest Days Artwork:

    My Brightest Days Tracklist:
    01. The Brightest Days
    02. Thank You, New Jersey
    03. Picture Frame
    04. Kobayashi Maru (My Very Own)
    05. 2nd BF
    06. Looking Out
    07. My PG County Summer
    08. Few and Far Between

    Origami Angel 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend
    05/19 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Bunker
    05/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
    07/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore San Francisco ^
    07/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theater ^
    07/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^
    08/01 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn ^
    08/02 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory ^
    08/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^
    08/05 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham ^
    08/08 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

    ^ with glaive

