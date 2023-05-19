OSEES Announce Synth-Pop-Inspired Album Intercepted Message, Share Title Track: Stream

OSEES have announced their latest LP, a synth-pop-inspired project entitled Intercepted Message, out August 18th via In the Red. They have also shared the album’s title track as a lead single. Listen to it below.

Writing a “bio” for the new album, OSEES frontman John Dwyer explained that it’s a “pop record for tired times.” The single — along with its news-inspired music video — supports this theme, drawing on the fatigued energy of politics and society, and channeling it into a blistering blend of punk and electro beeping and booping. In the video, Dwyer serves as the anchor for a dystopian broadcast, and as the world burns down behind his talking head, the weight of the message sinks in. Watch the video below.

From Dwyer’s perspective, OSEES’ new music is intended to create a commonplace of sorts. “Social media toilet scrapers unite!” he wrote for the poetic bio. “Allow your 24 hour news cycle eyes to squint at this smiling abattoir doorman. You can find your place here at long last. All are welcome… Suffering from Politic amnesia? Bored of AI-generated pop slop? Then this one is for you, our friends.” Describing the new, synthy direction of the band’s sound, he wrote: “This is Osees bookend sound. Early grade garage pop meets proto-synth punk suicide-repellant.” Closing the statement off, Dwyer beat taste algorithms to the punch: “For fans of Teutonic synth punk and Thee Oh Sees (who the fuck are they?)”

Advertisement

Related Video

The announcement of Intercepted Message comes as the band — formerly known as Thee Oh Sees, Oh Sees, etc — is in the midst of their 2023 world tour. Check out the full list of dates, and grab your tickets here.

OSEES have also shared a new live album entitled Live at LEVITATION, which was recorded in 2012 and has been released under the name Thee Oh Sees. That record is available on DSPs today, and can be ordered in a special edition colored vinyl format as well. To celebrate the release, the band has commissioned repressings of five of their classic albums: 2009’s Dog Poison, 2013’s Floating Coffin, 2015’s Mutilator Defeated at Last, 2017’s Orc, and 2022’s A Foul Form.

Listen to OSEES’ new single, and check out their new live album Live at LEVITATION below.

Intercepted Message Artwork:

Intercepted Message Tracklist:

01. Stunner

02. Blank Chems

03. Intercepted Message

04. Die Laughing

05. Unusual & Cruel

06. The Fish Needs a Bike

07. Goon

08. Chaos Heart

09. Submerged Building

10. Sleazoid Psycho

11. Always at Night

12. Ladwp Hold

Advertisement

Live at LEVITATION Artwork:

Live at LEVITATION Tracklist:

01. The Dream

02. Devil Again

03. Tidal Wave

04. Enemy Destruct

05. Robber Barons

06. Block of Ice

07. Meat Step Lively

08. Minotaur