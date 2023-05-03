Ozzy Osbourne: “I’ve Gotta Do More Gigs [Even] If I Have to Get Someone to Wheel Me Out There”

Back in February, Ozzy Osbourne canceled his 2023 UK/European tour, and essentially retired from touring due to his various health issues. While his touring days may be over, the Prince of Darkness is determined to play more shows, even if it means getting “someone to wheel [him] out there.”

As of now, Ozzy has one gig scheduled, and it’s big one. He’s playing the massive three-day Power Trip concert event (tickets available here) in Indio, California, in October, along with fellow rock and metal icons AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Metallica, and Tool.

The metal legend was interviewed by Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass for the new issue of Metal Hammer, telling the duo he never wants to retire.

“I mean, doing a live show is what I live for,” said Osbourne. “I’ve had to cancel my European tour but I’m determined. I’ve gotta do more gigs [even] if I have to get someone to wheel me out there. I mean, you can’t retire from this game. It’s not a job, it’s a fucking passion. I don’t know how to do anything else. The thought of sitting in my house all day… I’m a road dog, you know? I’ve been doing it fucking 55 years. It’s the best thing to have ever happened to me.”

Osbourne also talked about the importance of performing for his fans, no matter the circumstances. “I remember some good gigs and I’ve done my fair share of fucking bad gigs,” he remarked. “A guitar player can change his guitar. A drummer can change the drum. If my voice goes, I’m fucked. One time I was at a gig at Nassau Coliseum in New York. On the way to the gig, my voice went out. The kids were already there and I thought, ‘What the fuck am I gonna do now?’ I went out and tried to sing and they gave me a standing ovation. The kids would rather see you being bad than go home.”

When he released his statement earlier this year announcing his retirement from touring, Osbourne did leave open the door to one-off gigs here and there. “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he stated at the time. “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Despite his health setbacks the last few years, including a serious fall at home and an ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease, Osbourne managed to release new albums in 2020 (Ordinary Man) and 2022 (Patient Number 9). Revisit Consequence‘s 2022 cover story featuring our interview with the metal luminary here.