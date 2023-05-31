Palehound have released “My Evil,” the second single from their forthcoming album, Eye on the Bat. They have also unveiled dates for their 2023 autumn tour. Check out the full list of dates and stream the new song below.

Built around a soft-strummed acoustic progression, “My Evil” puts vocalist El Kempner’s raw, lyrical introspection at center stage as they observe the contradiction between their idea of themself and the reality of their actions.

“‘My Evil’ is about the extremely humbling experience of realizing that yes, you are the asshole,” Kempner explained in a statement. “I found myself acting in ways I was ashamed of, and realizing how capable I was of hurting somebody when I was trying so hard not to. Sometimes when you try so hard to be a ‘good person,’ you’re actually swinging so far and recklessly that you make a full circle back to being a shithead. It can be very hard to forgive yourself, and this song is a portrait of that struggle for me.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The single has been paired with a music video inspired by the beloved HBO hit, The Sopranos, which features Kempner recreating the show’s intro credits. They drive through New Jersey, cigar in mouth, and even arrive at Tony’s house to get the newspaper, clad in a robe and slippers.

“The Sopranos is a show that’s been constantly on loop in my life for the past few years,” Kempner said. “This whole [music video] was super DIY, just me and [director Richard Orofino], and his camcorder, having the time of our lives and being embarrassing superfans. It’s not exactly shot for shot of the original but, to brag for a sec, I’m truly amazed at how close we were able to get it.”

Palehound have also unveiled tour dates for this fall, including a number of dates with Empath and alexalone. The tour will kick off in Syracuse, New York in October, and will go across North America until closing in Columbus, Ohio at the end of November. Check out the full list of dates below, and grab your tickets here.

Advertisement

Eye on the Bat is due on July 14th via Polyvinyl, and pre-orders are ongoing. “My Evil” follows Palehound’s previous single “The Clutch.”

Check out Kempner’s recent appearance on The Spark Parade, where she discussed the influence of Avril Lavigne’s Let Go.

Advertisement

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Palehound 2023 Tour Dates:

10/17 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon #

10/18 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

10/19 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

10/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry #

10/21 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage #

10/23 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #

10/24 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall #

10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory #

10/26 – Nashville, TN @ Blue Room @ Third Man #

10/28 – Austin, TX @ TBA

10/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Factory Obscura

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge $

11/02 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah $

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room $

11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel $

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s $

11/07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios $

11/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court $

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall $

11/11 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast $

11/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry $

11/15 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon $

11/17 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle $

11/18 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar $

# = w/ Empath

$ = w/ alexalone