Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Palehound Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Share New Single “My Evil”: Stream

The latest preview of the band's upcoming new album, Eye on the Bat

Advertisement
Palehound, photo by Tonje Thilesen
Palehound, photo by Tonje Thilesen
May 31, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Palehound have released “My Evil,” the second single from their forthcoming album, Eye on the Bat. They have also unveiled dates for their 2023 autumn tour. Check out the full list of dates and stream the new song below.

    Built around a soft-strummed acoustic progression, “My Evil” puts vocalist El Kempner’s raw, lyrical introspection at center stage as they observe the contradiction between their idea of themself and the reality of their actions.

    “‘My Evil’ is about the extremely humbling experience of realizing that yes, you are the asshole,” Kempner explained in a statement. “I found myself acting in ways I was ashamed of, and realizing how capable I was of hurting somebody when I was trying so hard not to. Sometimes when you try so hard to be a ‘good person,’ you’re actually swinging so far and recklessly that you make a full circle back to being a shithead. It can be very hard to forgive yourself, and this song is a portrait of that struggle for me.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The single has been paired with a music video inspired by the beloved HBO hit, The Sopranos, which features Kempner recreating the show’s intro credits. They drive through New Jersey, cigar in mouth, and even arrive at Tony’s house to get the newspaper, clad in a robe and slippers.

    The Sopranos is a show that’s been constantly on loop in my life for the past few years,” Kempner said. “This whole [music video] was super DIY, just me and [director Richard Orofino], and his camcorder, having the time of our lives and being embarrassing superfans. It’s not exactly shot for shot of the original but, to brag for a sec, I’m truly amazed at how close we were able to get it.”

    Palehound have also unveiled tour dates for this fall, including a number of dates with Empath and alexalone. The tour will kick off in Syracuse, New York in October, and will go across North America until closing in Columbus, Ohio at the end of November. Check out the full list of dates below, and grab your tickets here.

    Advertisement

    Eye on the Bat is due on July 14th via Polyvinyl, and pre-orders are ongoing. “My Evil” follows Palehound’s previous single “The Clutch.”

    Check out Kempner’s recent appearance on The Spark Parade, where she discussed the influence of Avril Lavigne’s Let Go.

    Advertisement

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Palehound 2023 Tour Dates:
    10/17 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon #
    10/18 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #
    10/19 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #
    10/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry #
    10/21 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage #
    10/23 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #
    10/24 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall #
    10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory #
    10/26 – Nashville, TN @ Blue Room @ Third Man #
    10/28 – Austin, TX @ TBA
    10/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Factory Obscura
    11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge $
    11/02 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah $
    11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room $
    11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel $
    11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s $
    11/07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios $
    11/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court $
    11/10 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall $
    11/11 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast $
    11/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry $
    11/15 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon $
    11/17 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle $
    11/18 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar $

    # = w/ Empath
    $ = w/ alexalone

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Guns N' Roses 2023 support acts and new dates

Guns N' Roses Tap Alice in Chains, Pretenders, Carrie Underwood, and More as 2023 Tour Support, Add New Dates

May 31, 2023

The Japanese House Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

May 31, 2023

be your own pet worship the whip single stream mommy video

Be Your Own Pet Announce New Album Mommy, Share 2023 Tour Dates

May 31, 2023

kesha tickts 2023 the gag order tour north america dates presale onsale how to buy get seats

How to Get Tickets to Kesha's 2023 Tour

May 30, 2023

Dominic Fike

How to Get Tickets to Dominic Fike’s 2023 Tour

May 30, 2023

black veil brides ville valo tour

Black Veil Brides and HIM's Ville Valo Team Up for Fall 2023 North American Tour

May 30, 2023

Royal Blood North American tour

Royal Blood Announce 2023 North American Tour

May 30, 2023

kesha 2023 gag order tour dates tickets

Kesha Announces Fall 2023 Tour

May 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Palehound Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Share New Single "My Evil": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter