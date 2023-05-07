Pantera Play First US Show in 22 Years: Video & Setlist

The revamped lineup of Pantera played the band’s first US show in 22 years on Saturday (May 6th) at the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally in Panama City, Florida.

Pantera — featuring classic members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass), alongside Zakk Wylde (guitar) and Charlie Benante (drums) — returned to perform gigs in Latin America this past December, as well as a couple of dates in Japan in March. Last night’s show in Panama City marked the band’s first US concert since a July 25th, 2001, gig in Tacoma, Washington.

In advance of their proper headlining Summer 2023 North America tour with special guests Lamb of God (tickets available here), Pantera are playing a couple of US festival shows this month, including last night’s Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally and May 20th at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The 11-song set in Panama City kicked off with “Mouth for War,” and also featured classics such as “I’m Broken,” “A New Level,” “Walk,” and “Cowboys From Hell.” Among the other highlights was band’s the first performance of “Suicide Note Pt. II” since the reunion.

Wylde and Benante are filling in for late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. In a recent conversation for Heavy Consequence, Benante and Exodus’ Gary Holt talked about the pressures of stepping in for Vinnie Paul and late Slayer guitarist Jeff Hanneman, respectively.

“There’s people who send me [negative comments], and I’m like, ‘Why did you send me this?’ Why ruin my day?,’” said Benante of Pantera fans who are upset that the band decided to re-form after the passings of Dimebag and Vinnie. “And I think these people who [make] these comments, I don’t think they realize how much of an effect they can have on people. Whether or not you hate the situation …why can’t you find some sort of restraint? … I’ve never seen more of it in my life than I’ve seen in these past couple of months.”

Watch footage and see the setlist from Pantera’s first US show in 22 years below, followed by the aforementioned conversation between Charlie Benante and Gary Holt. Pick up tickets to Pantera’s upcoming tour dates, which also include shows opening for Metallica, at this location.

Setlist:

Mouth for War

A New Level

Strength Beyond Strength

Becoming (with “Throes of Rejection” outro)

I’m Broken (with “By Demons Be Driven” outro)

This Love

Yesterday Don’t Mean Shit

Suicide Note Pt. II (first time since reunion)

Walk

Domination / Hollow

Cowboys From Hell