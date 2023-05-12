Menu
Paris Texas Channel John Wick on New Song “BULLET MAN”: Stream

Second preview of their upcoming debut album

Paris Texas BULLET MAN new song video
Paris Texas, photo by Aus Taylor
May 12, 2023 | 12:06pm ET

    Rising LA duo Paris Texas have dropped “BULLET MAN,” the second preview of their upcoming debut album. Stream it below.

    Going beyond a simple rap-rock hybrid, the propulsive single features Louie Pastel and Felix rapping over a head-nodding bassline and driving percussion. On the first verse, Louie name-drops one of Keanu Reeves’ most iconic characters. “With the Glock, feel like John Wick/ On your grave where I’m takin’ my piss,” he spits. “I’m the first person shootin’ like GoPro/ Headshot but it’s not no photo.”

    Meanwhile, Felix takes on the music industry: “Go figure out, how you got in that position/ Bent over and fucked by the industry system.”

    In the frenetic music video for “BULLET MAN,” directed by Aus Taylor and written by Paris Texas, a young white man suddenly transforms into a Black man who has to sprint from a bullet fired by an older white man — only for it to catch up to him in a takeout restaurant where Louie and Felix are picking up food. Watch it below.

    In March, Paris Texas returned with their first single of 2023, “PANIC!!!” Their sole release of 2022, “cyanide” featuring cryogeyser, came after they seemingly emerged out of nowhere with a pair of excellent EPs: their debut BOY ANONYMOUS and its follow-up, Red Hand Akimbo. We named the former one of the most overlooked rap releases from 2021.

