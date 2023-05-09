Pavement Extend Reunion Tour with More New York Dates

Pavement are extending their reunion tour to Fall 2023 with another four-night run in New York City.

This time around, Pavement will play four nights at Brooklyn Steel from September 11th through 14th. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. via AXS.

Prior to the fall shows, Pavement will play Salt Lake City’s Kilby Block Party and Bilbao BBK Live. Grab your passes for those dates via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. They also have a three-night residency at Harpa Center in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Last year, Pavement shared reissues of their final album Terror Twilight and 1999 EP Spit on a Stranger. They also released a 30th anniversary edition of their debut album, Slanted and Enchanted.

Read our recap of Pavement’s first show in Osaka, Japan in 13 years and revisit our ranking of their 10 best songs.

Pavement 2023 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live 2023

07/22 – Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot Festival

07/24 – Galway, IE @ Galway International Arts Festival

07/27 – Reykjavik, IS @ Harpa

07/28 – Reykjavik, IS @ Harpa

07/29 – Reykjavik, IS @ Harpa

09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Photo Gallery – Pavement at Namba Hatch in Osaka, Japan, in February 2023 (click to expand and scroll through):

