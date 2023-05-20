Menu
Pete Brown, Cream Lyricist, Dead at 82

He co-wrote songs such as "I Feel Free," "Sunshine of Your Love," and "White Room"

Cream lyricist Pete Brown
Pete Brown, photo by Avalon/Getty Images
May 20, 2023 | 6:34pm ET

    Pete Brown, the British countercultural poet who wrote the lyrics for a number of Cream’s most popular songs, has died at the age of 82.

    The family of Cream’s Jack Bruce announced Brown’s passing on Saturday. “We are extremely saddened to learn of the death of Jack’s long term friend and writing partner Pete Brown who passed away last night. We extend our sincere condolences to Pete’s wife Sheridan and Pete’s children as well as all his family and friends. Love from the Bruce family.” Brown died from cancer.

    Brown is credited for co-writing Cream songs including “I Feel Free,” “Sunshine of Your Love,” “White Room,” “Dance the Night Away,” and “SWLABR.”

    Following Creem’s breakup, Brown remained a close collaborator of Jack Bruce, contributing to a number of his solo albums.

    Outside of his work with Cream and Bruce, Brown fronted a number of his own projects, including The First Real Poetry Band (which featured guitarist John McLaughlin), Pete Brown and His Battered Ornaments, and Piblokto. He also collaborated with blues musician Graham Bond and Procol Harum, published a number of poetry books, and wrote several film scripts.

     

