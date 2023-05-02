Pete Davidson’s upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live has been canceled due to the Writers Guild strike. According to a statement from NBC, SNL will air repeats until further notice.

Davidson announced he was leaving the show last May, after being a steady cast member of the series for eight years. His now-canceled appearance as host coincided with his new, Lorne Michaels-produced show Bupkis, which premieres on Peacock May 4th.

Though Davidson was a cast member of SNL for eight seasons, he recently said he was nervous to host the show anyway. “That show is hard!” he commented on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It’s unclear whether Davidson’s episode will be rescheduled.

Along with SNL, a number of other late-night shows including The Tonight Show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! are going dark due to the writers strike

Editor’s Note: Check out our explainer on the WGA strike.