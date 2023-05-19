Peter Gabriel Debuts Nearly a Dozen New Songs at “The i/o Tour” Opener: Setlist + Video

Peter Gabriel opened his 2023 “i/o Tour” in Krakow, Poland on Thursday night, marking the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s first full solo concert since 2014 while offering an extensive preview of his upcoming tenth LP, i/o.

Aside from Gabriel’s most well-known numbers like “Sledgehammer,” “Don’t Give Up,” and “Big Time,” the two-set performance treated fans to over a dozen new songs and arrangements including the live debuts of i/o singles “Panopticom,” “The Court,” “Four Kinds of Horses,” and the title track as well as several previously unheard album cuts and a still-untitled piece that Gabriel dedicated to his late mother.

The former Genesis frontman wrapped up the main portion of the set with his 1977 debut solo single “Solsbury Hill,” but returned twice for encore renditions of the perennial crowd-pleaser “In Your Eyes” and the 1980 protest anthem “Biko.” Watch fan-captured footage and a pre-filmed introduction of Gabriel’s touring band below.

Advertisement

Related Video

“The i/o Tour” will continue through Europe into late June before Peter Gabriel embarks to North America in September. Tickets are available to purchase here.

i/o currently does not have a formal release date or tracklist, though Gabriel previously shared that he would unveil a new single to coincide with each full moon in 2023. The long-awaited LP will serve as his first album of new material since 2002’s Up.

Peter Gabriel “The I/O Tour” Setlist:

Washing of the Water

Growing Up (First performance since 2004)

Panopticom (Live debut)

Four Kinds of Horses (Live debut)

i/o (Live debut)

Digging in the Dirt

Playing for Time (Live debut of new version)

Olive Tree (Live debut)

Home (Live debut)

Sledgehammer

Darkness

Love Can Heal (New version)

Road to Joy (Live debut)

Don’t Give Up

The Court (Live debut)

Red Rain

(Unknown) (New song dedicated to Gabriel’s mother)

What Lies Ahead (New version)

Big Time

Live and Let Live (Live debut)

Solsbury Hill

Encore:

In Your Eyes

Encore #2:

Biko