Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Peter Gabriel Debuts Nearly a Dozen New Songs at “The i/o Tour” Opener: Setlist + Video

Kicking off his first solo tour in nearly a decade

Advertisement
peter gabriel io tour opener setlist video tickets i/o 2023 live dates watch stream
Peter Gabriel’s “i/o The Tour — Introducing the Band” video (via YouTube)
May 18, 2023 | 9:22pm ET

    Peter Gabriel opened his 2023 “i/o Tour” in Krakow, Poland on Thursday night, marking the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s first full solo concert since 2014 while offering an extensive preview of his upcoming tenth LP, i/o.

    Aside from Gabriel’s most well-known numbers like “Sledgehammer,” “Don’t Give Up,” and “Big Time,” the two-set performance treated fans to over a dozen new songs and arrangements including the live debuts of i/o singles “Panopticom,” “The Court,” “Four Kinds of Horses,” and the title track as well as several previously unheard album cuts and a still-untitled piece that Gabriel dedicated to his late mother.

    The former Genesis frontman wrapped up the main portion of the set with his 1977 debut solo single “Solsbury Hill,” but returned twice for encore renditions of the perennial crowd-pleaser “In Your Eyes” and the 1980 protest anthem “Biko.” Watch fan-captured footage and a pre-filmed introduction of Gabriel’s touring band below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “The i/o Tour” will continue through Europe into late June before Peter Gabriel embarks to North America in September. Tickets are available to purchase here.

    i/o currently does not have a formal release date or tracklist, though Gabriel previously shared that he would unveil a new single to coincide with each full moon in 2023. The long-awaited LP will serve as his first album of new material since 2002’s Up.

    Peter Gabriel “The I/O Tour” Setlist:

    Washing of the Water
    Growing Up (First performance since 2004)
    Panopticom (Live debut)
    Four Kinds of Horses (Live debut)
    i/o (Live debut)
    Digging in the Dirt
    Playing for Time (Live debut of new version)
    Olive Tree (Live debut)
    Home (Live debut)
    Sledgehammer
    Darkness
    Love Can Heal (New version)
    Road to Joy (Live debut)
    Don’t Give Up
    The Court (Live debut)
    Red Rain
    (Unknown) (New song dedicated to Gabriel’s mother)
    What Lies Ahead (New version)
    Big Time
    Live and Let Live (Live debut)
    Solsbury Hill

    Encore:
    In Your Eyes

    Encore #2:
    Biko

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

post malone mourning new song video

Post Malone Shares New Single "Mourning": Stream

May 19, 2023

Bad Bunny in video for "Where She Goes"

Bad Bunny Reveals New Single "Where She Goes": Stream

May 18, 2023

peso pluma ticket 2023 tour presale onsale new live dates doble p shows buy seats

How to Get Tickets to Peso Pluma's 2023 Tour

May 18, 2023

jimmy buffett hospitalized postpones concert charleston south carolina

Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized, Postpones Weekend Concert

May 18, 2023

kurt vile charli xcx constant repeat cover pop folk indie rock music news amazon original stream

Kurt Vile Covers Charli XCX's "Constant Repeat" with His Daughters: Stream

May 18, 2023

Deftones Self-Titled 20th Anniversary Vinyl and Merch

Deftones Celebrate Self-Titled Album's 20th Anniversary with Limited-Edition Vinyl and Merch

May 18, 2023

nxworries daydreaming anderson paak knxwledge hip hop r&B music video grand theft auto gta music news

NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) Drop New Single "Daydreaming": Stream

May 18, 2023

metallica portsmouth mayor ceremony

UK Lord Mayor Walks in to Metallica's "Eye of the Beholder" at Inauguration Ceremony: Watch

May 18, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Peter Gabriel Debuts Nearly a Dozen New Songs at "The i/o Tour" Opener: Setlist + Video

Menu Shop Search Newsletter