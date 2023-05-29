Phoebe Bridgers has re-released the fan-favorite deep cut “Waiting Room” on Bandcamp, with all proceeds benefiting the charity Music Will.

Years before Stranger in the Alps and Punisher made her indie famous, “Waiting Room” had all the trappings of Bridgers’ ballad songwriting (“If you were a waiting room I would never see a doctor/ I would sit there with my first aid kit and bleed,” she sings). The track first appeared on a 2015 compilation organized by the California recording studio Lost Ark, which was removed from Spotify earlier this year.

Fortunately, it’s now up on Bandcamp, and if fans opt to purchase the song, its proceeds will go to the music education nonprofit Music Will. As the largest music nonprofit in the United States, the program provides teacher training to expand music programs across the country.

Earlier this month, Bridgers went into the vaults to rework her song “Wasted” alongside her longtime collaborator, the arranger Rob Moose. She also appeared on Arlo Parks’ new song “Pegasus.”

Bridgers will be on the road with boygenius through the summer; tickets are on sale now here.