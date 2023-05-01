Photo Gallery: Metallica Launch “M72 World Tour” with Two Shows in Amsterdam

Metallica’s 2023-2024 “M72 World Tour” is officially underway. As reported, the metal legends kicked off the two-year run with two shows in Amsterdam, playing entirely different sets on each night. Now, you can check out photos from the two concerts at Johan Cruijff ArenA, courtesy of renowned photographer Ross Halfin and Live Nation (see below).

On night one (April 27th), Metallica performed a 16-song set, showcasing three songs each from 72 Seasons, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, and “The Black Album,” among other tunes. The evening ended with a ferocious rendition of “Master of Puppets.”

As advertised, the band didn’t repeat any songs from the first night during the second show (April 29th), which saw them playing 16 songs, as well. That gig closed out with a thunderous version of “Enter Sandman.”

Metallica will continue to play two shows with unique setlists over two nights in each city throughout the “M72 World Tour.”

Among Metallica’s scheduled tour dates are North American legs in both 2023 and 2024. Support acts include Pantera, Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch, and more.

See Ross Halfin’s photos from the tour’s first two shows in Amsterdam in the gallery below, and pick up tickets to Metallica’s upcoming shows via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Photo Gallery – Metallica kick off “M72 World Tour in Amsterdam on April 27th & 29th, 2023 (click to expand and click through):