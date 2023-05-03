Menu
“Stop!” Pixies Apologize for “Where Is My Mind?” Preemptively Turning Off Google Alarms

"Sorry about that!" the band tweeted

Pixies stop Google alarms Where Is My Mind?
Pixies, photo by Travis Shinn
May 3, 2023 | 2:22pm ET

    “Stop!” That’s the word that opens Pixies’ iconic “Where Is My Mind?” and it’s also the word that’s making some folks’ morning routines a little trickier. That’s because Google Pixel phones have a feature in which you can turn off alarms simply by saying, “Stop,” and if “Where Is My Mind?” happens to be your alarm, then it will literally turn itself off.

    One Redditor discovered the phenomenon recently. The user reported that their morning alarm uses songs from a shuffled Spotify playlist, but some mornings the alarm didn’t go off. Waking up early to see what the issue was, they caught the culprit: the spoken “Stop” during the intro of “Where Is My Mind?” The explanation thread rose to the top of the Google Pixel subreddit, earning a write-up from Android Police that Pixies themselves shared.

    “Sorry about that!” the band wrote, tweeting the link to the article. Check out video proof of “Where Is My Mind?” turning off a Google Pixel alarm below, followed by the song itself.

    The feature causing the error was added to Google devices a few years back, and was brought to their phones with the release of the Pixel 6 in 2021. The idea is that users only need to say “Stop” or “Snooze,” and their alarms will respond in kind. Ironically, this feature doesn’t work when there’s music in the background, specifically because Google wanted to avoid a situation like this one in which alarms could turn themselves off. Nonetheless, Pixies’ isolated, spoken-toned “Stop” effortlessly does the trick — maybe the band could make a remix that starts with “Snooze” instead?

    Beyond accidentally extending the mornings of some Google Pixel users, Pixies have been busy recently, and are currently on the road for their 2023 tour. They will also be hitting the road this fall for a co-headlining tour with Modest Mouse. Grab your tickets here.

