SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy Announce First-Ever Sketch Comedy Tour

Saturday Night Live trio Please Don’t Destroy are headed out on the road in Summer 2023 for their first-ever sketch comedy tour.
Kicking off in Philadelphia on June 23rd, the 25-city tour will make subsequent stops in Nashville, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, DC, and more before wrapping on August 27th in Dallas. See the full itinerary and announcement video below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with an artist pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 17th (use access code LIVE).
Outside of SNL, Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy have written and will star in their own movie produced by Judd Apatow. Currently untitled, it will premiere November 17th exclusively on Peacock.
Please Don’t Destroy 2023 Tour Dates:
05/24 – New York, NY @ The Bell House
06/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
07/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
07/14 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre
07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
07/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
07/18 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater at Tennessee Performing Arts Center
07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
07/21 – Columbus, OH @ Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
07/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Mimi Ohio Theatre
07/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
07/30 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
08/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
08/04 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
08/05 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
08/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
08/12 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
08/17 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
08/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater
08/19 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre
08/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
08/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
08/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
08/25 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre
08/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
08/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum