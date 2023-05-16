SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy Announce First-Ever Sketch Comedy Tour

Saturday Night Live trio Please Don’t Destroy are headed out on the road in Summer 2023 for their first-ever sketch comedy tour.

Kicking off in Philadelphia on June 23rd, the 25-city tour will make subsequent stops in Nashville, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, DC, and more before wrapping on August 27th in Dallas. See the full itinerary and announcement video below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with an artist pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 17th (use access code LIVE).

Advertisement

Related Video

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Outside of SNL, Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy have written and will star in their own movie produced by Judd Apatow. Currently untitled, it will premiere November 17th exclusively on Peacock.

Please Don’t Destroy 2023 Tour Dates:

05/24 – New York, NY @ The Bell House

06/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

07/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

07/14 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

07/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

07/18 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater at Tennessee Performing Arts Center

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

07/21 – Columbus, OH @ Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

07/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Mimi Ohio Theatre

07/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

07/30 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

08/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

08/04 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

08/05 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

08/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

08/12 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

08/17 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

08/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater

08/19 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre

08/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

08/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

08/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

08/25 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

08/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum