SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy Announce First-Ever Sketch Comedy Tour

Making stops in Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, San Francisco, DC, and more

Please Don’t Destroy 2023 tour dates tickets
Please Don’t Destroy (Universal Pictures)
May 16, 2023 | 1:03pm ET

    Saturday Night Live trio Please Don’t Destroy are headed out on the road in Summer 2023 for their first-ever sketch comedy tour.

    Kicking off in Philadelphia on June 23rd, the 25-city tour will make subsequent stops in Nashville, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, DC, and more before wrapping on August 27th in Dallas. See the full itinerary and announcement video below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with an artist pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 17th (use access code LIVE).

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Outside of SNL, Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy have written and will star in their own movie produced by Judd Apatow. Currently untitled, it will premiere November 17th exclusively on Peacock.

    Please Don’t Destroy 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/24 – New York, NY @ The Bell House
    06/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    07/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
    07/14 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre
    07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
    07/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    07/18 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater at Tennessee Performing Arts Center
    07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
    07/21 – Columbus, OH @ Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
    07/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Mimi Ohio Theatre
    07/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    07/30 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
    08/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
    08/04 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    08/05 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    08/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
    08/12 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    08/17 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    08/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater
    08/19 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre
    08/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    08/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    08/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
    08/25 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre
    08/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    08/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

