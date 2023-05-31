Get Polaroid’s New Line of Retro-Futuristic Music Players for 33% Off

Summer is the time you can see music anywhere, from the biggest festival fields to the best local stages. But it’s also the time where you want to bring music anywhere, and Polaroid has a stylish new solution to your portable speaker needs. The iconic camera company’s new line of Bluetooth Music Players are here with a variety of options, all of which are currently on sale for 33% off.

All of Polaroid’s Bluetooth Music Players deliver warm and powerful sound in an eye-catching retro-futuristic package with a kindercore bend. Sleek and colorful, they also provide an analog experience for our digital world, thanks to a scrolling control wheel and engaging 8×8 dot-matrix display. You can also discover your new favorite tunes with the music app and Polaroid Radio, all of which you can control right from the player or your phone.

First is the ultra-portable P1, which features a carabiner clip so you can take it with you everywhere. You can also tap two P1 Speakers together to create a stereo pair and really turn up the party! The P2, meanwhile, is still just as wearable but takes it up a level by adding all the features of the Polaroid Music App. Sling your arm through the shoulder strap to make carrying easy, and sync it to another P2 Speaker for a portable stereo experience.

Next up is the P3 Speaker, featuring a handle to give it that classic boombox feel — and you can also attach the vegan-leather shoulder strap to go hands-free! And you guessed it: you can pair two P3s for greater sound. To really get the good times going, check out the P4, the most powerful Polaroid Speaker. Designed for full-room sound (and capable of creating a sense of space and directionality by pairing two P4s together), these dynamic speakers can be attached to Polaroid’s music stand to give your player(s) a prime position in the party.

For a limited time, all the Polaroid Music Players are 33% off: That means the P1 is just $79.98, the P2 is $99.99, and the P3 is $149.99, and the P4 is going for a fantastic $249.99. You can also snap the P2/P3 shoulder trap for $17.49 and the P4 music stand at $48.99. They’re all available now at the Polaroid online store.