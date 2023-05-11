Menu
Emma Stone Gets Brought Back to Life in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things Trailer: Watch

Out in theaters on September 8th

Poor Things Trailer Emma Stone Yorgos Lanthimos
Poor Things (Searchlight)
May 11, 2023 | 3:48pm ET

    Searchlight has released the first teaser trailer for Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film starring Emma Stone, titled Poor Things. Watch the visually intriguing clip below.

    The picture is based on the 1992 Alasdair Gray novel of the same name and sees Stone and Lanthimos working together again after 2018’s The Favourite. The trailer boasts a beautiful dreamscape and vibrant colors, showing glimpses of Stone and her costars Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, and Jerrod Carmichael. Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley, and Kathryn Hunter also star in the film.

    Stone plays Bella Baxter, a woman who’s brought back from the dead by the eclectic scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter, played by Dafoe. Thirsting for freedom and autonomy over her life, Baxter runs away with Duncan Wedderburn (Ruffalo), where adventure ensues around the world. The Frankenstein-esque storyline shows Bella fighting for fairness and freedom.

    Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos from a screenplay written by Tony McNamara, Poor Things was produced by Lanthimos, Stone, Dave McCary, Ali Herting, Ed Guiney, and Andrew Lowe. The movie hits theaters on September 8th.

    Some of Stone’s recent credits include 2021’s Disney redux Cruella, and the 2022 Lanthimos short film Bleat. She will also star alongside Dafoe in another Lanthimos anthology feature And.

