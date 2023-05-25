It’s almost the “Summer of Luv” — at least according to Portugal. The Man and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. Listen to the bands’ collaborative new single below.

“Summer of Luv” is a slinky, psychedelic number, but according to Portugal. The Man frontman John Baldwin Gourley, it didn’t begin that way. “When we originally sat down to write” it, he said in a statement, “we intended to make this heavy song with a big riff, but the vocals came out chill because I was still recovering from my jaw problems, we realized it sat better in this space. The song turned out totally different than we intended.”

Gourley continued, “As we were working on the song, it just felt like it needed another voice, Ruban from Unknown Mortal Orchestra also lives in Portland and is one of our favorite artists, he just fit perfectly in.”

“Summer of Luv” appears on Portugal. The Man’s upcoming album Chris Black Changed My Life, due out June 23rd. It follows the previous singles “Dummy,” “Champ,” and “Thunderdome [W.T.A.].” The band have a handful of summer tour dates coming up, including a performance at Bonnaroo. Grab tickets to a show via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra recently released a new album of their own. V, which featured the singles “Layla” and “Nadja,” arrived in March. Grab tickets to one of their upcoming concerts here.