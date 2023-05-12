Menu
Portugal. the Man Contemplate the American Dream on New Single “Thunderdome [W.T.A.]”: Stream

Featuring Black Thought and Natalia Lafourcade

Portugal the Man
Portugal. the Man, photo by Maclay Heriot
May 12, 2023 | 11:00am ET

    Portugal. the Man are gearing up to share their new album  Chris Black Changed My Life on June 23rd, and they’ve offered another sample of it with today’s new single “Thunderdome [W.T.A.],” featuring Black Thought of The Roots and Mexican singer-songwriter legend Natalia Lafourcade.

    With geographical references to the US-Mexico border, “Thunderdome” is an ode to the so-called American Dream and the lengths people go to in hopes of achieving it. “Welcome to America/ I’m waiting on a miracle/ All my sins American/ Yeah I’m waiting on a miracle,” vocalist John Gourley sings in the track’s opening lines, before Lafourcade chimes in: “You know you want it if you leave somebody you love.”

    Black Thought, who’s collaborated with Portugal. the Man before on his 220 track “Fuel,” comes in near “Thunderdome”‘s latter half, and gives the song a welcome hip-hop boost. Check out the visualizer for the song below.

    Chris Black Changed My Life — named for a late friend of the band — also includes the previously-released singles “Champ” and “Dummy.”

    This summer, Portugal. the Man will take the album on the road, including a festival set at Bonnaroo and headlining shows at Red Rocks Ampitheatre, Radio City Music Hall, and Hollywood Bowl. Tickets are available at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

