Post Malone Announces New Album Austin, Summer 2023 Tour

Post Malone has announced a new album titled after his actual first name: Austin. It’ll be out on July 28th via Mercury Records/Republic Records, and feature his upcoming single, “Mourning,” dropping this Friday, May 19th. Plus, he detailed a supporting North American tour for Summer 2023.

“I wanted to say that I love you guys so very fucking much,” the artist born Austin Post said in an Instagram Reel. “I’m here on tour in Europe right now, and I wanted to tell you guys that I have an album coming out this summer on July 28th. It’s called Austin. Like my name — that is my name.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour kicks off July 8th in Noblesville, Indiana. From there, it will make stops in Detroit, Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, San Diego, and more before wrapping on August 19th in San Bernardino, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, May 18th (use access code ICONIC).

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, May 18th (use access code ICONIC).

Elsewhere in the Instagram video, Posty described Austin as some of his “funnest” and “most challenging and rewarding music,” in which he tried to “really push myself and really do some cool stuff.” This included playing guitar on “every song on the record.”

The musician added that his latest single, “Chemical,” would be included on the album alongside “Mourning,” for which he just shot a music video in Scotland. “There’s a big ass ice cube in it,” he said. “It was pretty badass. I’m super excited for you guys to hear it.” See the Instagram Reel below.

Last month, Post addressed rumors about his drug use and weight loss, citing “dad life” and a decision to live an overall healthier lifestyle. His last album, Twelve Carat Toothache, was released in June 2022.

Post Malone 2023 Tour Dates:

05/16 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena *

05/17 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena *

05/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *

05/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *

05/26 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

07/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/11 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/12 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/15 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/23 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

07/25 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/31 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/01 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

08/05 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/08 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/13 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/15 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

08/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/19 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

* = w/ Rae Sremmurd