Post Malone Announces New Album Austin, Summer 2023 Tour

Follow-up to Twelve Carat Toothache will be out July 28th

Post Malone to release new album in 2023
Post Malone, photo courtesy of artist
May 16, 2023 | 10:35am ET

    Post Malone has announced a new album titled after his actual first name: Austin. It’ll be out on July 28th via Mercury Records/Republic Records, and feature his upcoming single, “Mourning,” dropping this Friday, May 19th. Plus, he detailed a supporting North American tour for Summer 2023.

    “I wanted to say that I love you guys so very fucking much,” the artist born Austin Post said in an Instagram Reel. “I’m here on tour in Europe right now, and I wanted to tell you guys that I have an album coming out this summer on July 28th. It’s called Austin. Like my name — that is my name.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Meanwhile, the “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour kicks off July 8th in Noblesville, Indiana. From there, it will make stops in Detroit, Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, San Diego, and more before wrapping on August 19th in San Bernardino, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, May 18th (use access code ICONIC).

    Elsewhere in the Instagram video, Posty described Austin as some of his “funnest” and “most challenging and rewarding music,” in which he tried to “really push myself and really do some cool stuff.” This included playing guitar on “every song on the record.”

    The musician added that his latest single, “Chemical,” would be included on the album alongside “Mourning,” for which he just shot a music video in Scotland. “There’s a big ass ice cube in it,” he said. “It was pretty badass. I’m super excited for you guys to hear it.” See the Instagram Reel below.

    Last month, Post addressed rumors about his drug use and weight loss, citing “dad life” and a decision to live an overall healthier lifestyle. His last album, Twelve Carat Toothache, was released in June 2022.

    Post Malone 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/16 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena *
    05/17 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena *
    05/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *
    05/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *
    05/26 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
    07/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    07/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    07/11 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    07/12 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    07/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    07/15 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
    07/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    07/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    07/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    07/23 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
    07/25 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
    07/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    07/29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    07/31 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    08/01 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
    08/05 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    08/08 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    08/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
    08/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
    08/13 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
    08/15 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
    08/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    08/19 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

    * = w/ Rae Sremmurd

