Post Malone Helped a Fan Buy a Home After Meeting at a Bar

Post Malone has continued to cement his reputation as a friendly guy by donating towards a deposit for a Scottish singer and fan who he met at a bar last weekend to buy a home.

The chance encounter occurred on Friday night at Wunderbar, a restaurant and bar in Glasgow. The singer, Gregor Hunter Coleman, was booked to play his regular gig when someone told him Posty — who had just finished up his own show in town — was en route.

“When I saw him come in, he was dancing and singing along, clapping and all that,” Coleman told BBC Radio 1. “I was buzzing off of that. I was like, ‘My pals are never going to believe this story.’”

When Coleman finished his set, Post Malone told him that he had “smashed it,” and offered to buy him a drink. However, Coleman turned down the initial offer. “I was like, ‘Listen, I’m saving for a house so I’m not drinking just now,’” Coleman said. “Which was daft, my mates were like, ‘Why did you turn down a drink from Post Malone?’”

Luckily, Post Malone understood where Coleman was coming from. “He said ‘That’s cool, man, I respect that,’ and he gave me a hug,” the Scottish singer explained. “Then he said ‘Do you want to come and play a private gig?’ I was like, ‘Well, of course!’ It’s Post Malone. That’s the chance of a lifetime.”

At that point, Coleman stepped into the full surrealism of the situation and performed at the afterparty for Posty’s gig, where the two continued to hang out. “He got talking to me and he offered to help me out with my house deposit,” Coleman revealed.

While the exact number is unknown, Coleman has clarified that Posty didn’t exactly “buy him a house,” but the donation he made will surely go a long way towards it. “Obviously, this has helped towards me now having a deposit,” he told BBC.

When the two parted ways, Post Malone gave Coleman his number and even offered to listen to his original music. Good thing Wunderbar apparently has a lenient dress code — earlier this year, Post Malone reported that he was turned away from a posh bar in Perth, Australia because of his face tattoos.

Meanwhile, the “Rockstar” singer’s “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour will kick-off proper in July, and will bring him across North America to support his upcoming fifth LP Austin. Grab your tickets here.