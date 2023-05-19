Post Malone Shares New Single “Mourning”: Stream

Post Malone has revealed “Mourning,” the second preview of his upcoming album, Austin. Listen below.

He first teased the release of the song with an Instagram Reel posted on Monday while on tour in the UK. He later shared snippets of b-roll from an accompanying video on his social media with the caption, “I love Scotland, and I love you 💕 Mourning this Friday💕🍻.”

Austin is out on July 28th via Mercury Records/Republic Records, and pre-orders are ongoing. The follow-up to last year’s Twelve Carat Toothache includes the previous single, “Chemical.”

In July, Post Malone is set to hit cities across North America on his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour, including St. Louis, Toronto, and San Diego. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

