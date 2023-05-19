Menu
Post Malone Shares New Single "Mourning": Stream

Post Malone + the Scottish countryside = a vibe

post malone mourning new song video
Post Malone, photo courtesy of artist
May 19, 2023

    Post Malone has revealed “Mourning,” the second preview of his upcoming album, Austin. Listen below.

    He first teased the release of the song with an Instagram Reel posted on Monday while on tour in the UK. He later shared snippets of b-roll from an accompanying video on his social media with the caption, “I love Scotland, and I love you 💕 Mourning this Friday💕🍻.”

    Austin is out on July 28th via Mercury Records/Republic Records, and pre-orders are ongoing. The follow-up to last year’s Twelve Carat Toothache includes the previous single, “Chemical.”

    Related Video

    In July, Post Malone is set to hit cities across North America on his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour, including St. Louis, Toronto, and San Diego. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

