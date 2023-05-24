Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Pretty Sure Oasis Isn’t Reuniting

Days after a report suggested they were reuniting, Liam and Noel are once again feuding

Advertisement
liam gallagher noel gallagher potato
Liam Gallagher (photo by Philip Cosores) and Noel Gallagher (photo by Mitch Ikeda)
May 24, 2023 | 10:24am ET

    Over the weekend UK tabloid The Sun reported that Oasis were planning to reunite for a series of concerts in 2025. The only problem? No one checked with the Gallagher brothers.

    Noel and Liam are once again trading barbs through the press, with Noel labeling Liam as “disingenuous” and a “coward,” and Liam responding by calling his brother a dickhead.

    The latest war of words erupted after Noel was asked about the Oasis reunion rumors and proceeded to shoulder the blame squarely on Liam. “Well, I put it out there. [Liam] won’t call… I mean, he should call me, because he’s like, he’s forever going on about it. You’d have thought by now, he’d have some kind of plan,” he said during an appearance on the White & Jordan show.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “He doesn’t have to speak to me. He won’t speak to me, he’s a coward. So he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, ‘Look, this is what we’re thinking.’ And then we’ll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous.”

    Liam hit back on Twitter. “I don’t wish AIDS on people I turn up and play the MUSIC for the people of MANCHESTER who have just had a terror attack while you sit on your dingy sipping champagne and you got the audacity to call me a COWARD sit down you [bell]end,” Gallagher wrote. (For context: The AIDS comment alludes to comments Noel made about Blur back in the 90s.)

    In a follow-up tweet, Liam said Noel was “full of shit he HATES oasis fans doesn’t mind them buying his records.”

    Advertisement

    Next month, Noel will embark on a North American tour with his post-Oasis band The High Flying Birds.

     

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Robert Smith of The Cure

The Cure Debut New Song "Another Happy Birthday" Live in Concert: Watch

May 24, 2023

sylvan esso live at electric lady ep stream

Sylvan Esso Unveil Live at Electric Lady EP: Stream

May 24, 2023

juliana hatfield elo covers album dont bring me down stream

Juliana Hatfield Announces ELO Covers Album, Shares "Don't Bring Me Down": Stream

May 23, 2023

m83 fall 2023 tour

M83 Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

May 23, 2023

paul simon lost hearing deaf folk rock music news interview

Paul Simon Reveals He's Lost Almost All His Hearing in One Ear

May 23, 2023

jhayco tickets 2023 Vida Rockstar Tour presale onsale live dates shows schedule how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Jhayco's 2023 Tour

May 23, 2023

Tom Waits new music Paul Charles

Tom Waits is "Writing Again"

May 23, 2023

john 5 telecaster

John 5 and Fender Team Up for "Ghost" Telecaster Signature Model Guitar

May 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pretty Sure Oasis Isn't Reuniting

Menu Shop Search Newsletter