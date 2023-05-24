Pretty Sure Oasis Isn’t Reuniting

Over the weekend UK tabloid The Sun reported that Oasis were planning to reunite for a series of concerts in 2025. The only problem? No one checked with the Gallagher brothers.

Noel and Liam are once again trading barbs through the press, with Noel labeling Liam as “disingenuous” and a “coward,” and Liam responding by calling his brother a dickhead.

The latest war of words erupted after Noel was asked about the Oasis reunion rumors and proceeded to shoulder the blame squarely on Liam. “Well, I put it out there. [Liam] won’t call… I mean, he should call me, because he’s like, he’s forever going on about it. You’d have thought by now, he’d have some kind of plan,” he said during an appearance on the White & Jordan show.

“He doesn’t have to speak to me. He won’t speak to me, he’s a coward. So he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, ‘Look, this is what we’re thinking.’ And then we’ll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous.”

Liam hit back on Twitter. “I don’t wish AIDS on people I turn up and play the MUSIC for the people of MANCHESTER who have just had a terror attack while you sit on your dingy sipping champagne and you got the audacity to call me a COWARD sit down you [bell]end,” Gallagher wrote. (For context: The AIDS comment alludes to comments Noel made about Blur back in the 90s.)

In a follow-up tweet, Liam said Noel was “full of shit he HATES oasis fans doesn’t mind them buying his records.”

Next month, Noel will embark on a North American tour with his post-Oasis band The High Flying Birds.

“Liam is forever going on about it!” 😬 “He’s being a little bit disingenuous!” 😮 “He won’t speak to me – he’s a coward!” 😱 Noel Gallagher invites Liam Gallagher to call him up about a potential Oasis reunion. pic.twitter.com/1mt6QlmyUl — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 23, 2023

I don’t wish AIDS on people I turn up and play the MUSIC for the people of MANCHESTER who have just had a terror attack while you sit on your dingy sipping champagne and you got the audacity to call me a COWARD sit down you 🛎 end Advertisement — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 24, 2023