Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Tilda Swinton Plays an Unhinged Art Curator in Trailer for A24’s Problemista: Watch

Premiering in theaters on August 4th

Advertisement
problemista trailer a24 julio torres tilda swinton
Problemista (A24)
Follow
May 24, 2023 | 12:47pm ET

    “Why are you making everything so difficult?” Julio Torres asks Tilda Swinton in the trailer for the upcoming A24 comedy Problemista. That’s the central question in the film, which centers around his character’s struggle to achieve the American Dream.

    In Problemista, Torres plays an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador named Alejandro who’s struggling to make it in New York City. As his work visa runs out, Alejandro’s job as an assistant to an erratic art world pariah named Elizabeth (Swinton) is his only hope to stay in the US.

    The trailer shows Alejandro’s desperation to find someone to co-sign his visa, which leads him to ask Elizabeth to be his sponsor. She agrees in exchange for helping her curate an art exhibition, which sounds easy enough, but unfortunately, Alejandro still has to jump through hoops like paying “fees to earn money.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    One friend calls Elizabeth “a monster,” which is particularly accurate when she questions Alejandro’s commitment to the job and claims he doesn’t know “what it is to really want something.” Talk about being clueless. Watch the trailer below.

    Problemista was written and directed by Torres (Los Espookys), who also produced it with Emma Stone, Dave McCary, and Ali Herting. The cast also features RZA, Greta Lee, Catalina Saaverdra, James Scully, and Isabella Rossellini, the latter of whom serves as the narrator.

    Catch Problemista in theaters on August 4th.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Newsies Why It's Good

Newsies Flopped Along the Way to Becoming a Pro-Union Classic

May 24, 2023

the flash nicolas cage superman

The Flash Director Spoils Surprise Cameo 25 Years in the Making

May 24, 2023

netflix launches password sharing crackdown

Netflix Launches Password Sharing Crackdown in the US

May 23, 2023

Florence Pugh Marvel MCU quoteworthy

Florence Pugh: Indie Film World Was "Pissed" When I Joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe

May 23, 2023

Underrated Disney Movies

11 Most Underrated Disney Movies

May 23, 2023

joaquin phoenix todd haynes gay period piece nc 17 romance film movie news

Joaquin Phoenix to Star in NC-17 Gay Period Piece from Director Todd Haynes

May 23, 2023

the color purple trailer music remake oprah winfrey steven spielberg fantasia taraji p. henson

Fantasia Breaks Free in Emotional Trailer for The Color Purple Musical Remake: Watch

May 22, 2023

Ray Stevenson in Thor

Ray Stevenson, Thor, Dexter, and RRR Actor, Dead at 58

May 22, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tilda Swinton Plays an Unhinged Art Curator in Trailer for A24's Problemista: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter