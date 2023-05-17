Fan Chant: PSY Talks Bringing His ‘Summer Swag’ to Disney+, K-Pop’s Global Growth, and More

Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!

According to PSY, he speaks better English when he’s hungover. This observation feels like the perfect way to set the scene for our conversation, which takes place over Zoom and sees the legendary South Korean entertainer open up about his experience with viral fame, seeing K-pop grow over the last decade, and his new concert film, now streaming on Disney+.

For many folks outside of South Korea, PSY’s name is undoubtedly synonymous with the surprise 2012 hit, “Gangnam Style.” At home, though, PSY has continued churning out hits and launched his own label, P NATION, in 2018.

In 2022, he teamed up with SUGA of BTS for the wildly entertaining single “That That,” produced by the BTS member himself — and later that year, PSY welcomed the rapper onstage for a surprise live performance. The excitement of the moment was electric even through cell phone footage that exploded on social media, and now audiences can revisit it — and PSY’s full concert, complete with all his trademark energy, humor, and choreography — in PSY SUMMER SWAG 2022 on Disney+.

Watch the trailer for the concert film, and read on for the full interview with PSY.