Pulp Reunite for First Show in 11 Years: Videos + Setlist

The Britpop icons' first show in a decade

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp
Jarvis Cocker of Pulp, photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns
May 26, 2023 | 6:04pm ET

    Pulp kicked off their long-awaited 2023 “This is What We Do For an Encore Tour” at the Bridlington Spa in Bridlington, England on May 26th. The newly-reunited Britpop icons played a set full of fan favorites and deep cuts, marking their first show in a decade: “We are Pulp — I’ve not said that for quite a long time,” vocalist Jarvis Cocker greeted the packed crowd.

    Cocker and company tore through the majority of their 1995 masterpiece Different Class, opening with “I Spy” and saving their smash “Common People” until their first of two encores. The set also included some highlights from 1994’s His N Hers like “Do You Remember the First Time?” and “Babies”; deeper cuts like “Weeds” and “Glory Days”; and their 2013 single “After You.”

    “An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage,” the band said in a statement announcing the reunion last October. “So… We are playing in the UK and Ireland in 2023. Therefore… Come along and make some noise. See you there.”

    From the looks of it, folks certainly came along and made some noise. See videos of the evening as well as Pulp’s setlist below.

    Notably, this marked Pulp’s first show since the death of longtime bassist Steve Mackey in March 2023, who’d previously announced that he’d be sitting out on the reunion tour.

    Pulp will continue their tour through the UK and Ireland through July. You can find tickets at Viagogo.

    Pulp Setlist:

    I Spy
    Disco 2000
    Something Changed
    Dishes
    Pink Glove
    Sorted for E’s & Wizz
    This Is Hardcore
    Weeds
    F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.
    Do You Remember the First Time?
    Babies
    Sunrise

    Encore:
    Like a Friend
    Underwear
    Common People

    Encore 2:
    After You
    Mis-Shapes
    Glory Days

Consequence
