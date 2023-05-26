Pulp Reunite for First Show in 11 Years: Videos + Setlist

Pulp kicked off their long-awaited 2023 “This is What We Do For an Encore Tour” at the Bridlington Spa in Bridlington, England on May 26th. The newly-reunited Britpop icons played a set full of fan favorites and deep cuts, marking their first show in a decade: “We are Pulp — I’ve not said that for quite a long time,” vocalist Jarvis Cocker greeted the packed crowd.

Cocker and company tore through the majority of their 1995 masterpiece Different Class, opening with “I Spy” and saving their smash “Common People” until their first of two encores. The set also included some highlights from 1994’s His N Hers like “Do You Remember the First Time?” and “Babies”; deeper cuts like “Weeds” and “Glory Days”; and their 2013 single “After You.”

“An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage,” the band said in a statement announcing the reunion last October. “So… We are playing in the UK and Ireland in 2023. Therefore… Come along and make some noise. See you there.”

From the looks of it, folks certainly came along and made some noise. See videos of the evening as well as Pulp’s setlist below.

Notably, this marked Pulp’s first show since the death of longtime bassist Steve Mackey in March 2023, who’d previously announced that he’d be sitting out on the reunion tour.

Pulp will continue their tour through the UK and Ireland through July. You can find tickets at Viagogo.

Pulp are back. First gig in ten years at Bridlington. @welovepulp pic.twitter.com/YoFRU74TP8 — David Prescott (@DavidPrescott) May 26, 2023

Best version of Disco 2000 I’ve ever heard. @welovepulp are going to blow you away this summer.

Pulp. Are. Back. pic.twitter.com/QIYaWIyJax — David Prescott (@DavidPrescott) May 26, 2023

Pulp Setlist:

I Spy

Disco 2000

Something Changed

Dishes

Pink Glove

Sorted for E’s & Wizz

This Is Hardcore

Weeds

F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.

Do You Remember the First Time?

Babies

Sunrise

Encore:

Like a Friend

Underwear

Common People

Encore 2:

After You

Mis-Shapes

Glory Days