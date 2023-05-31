Menu
Queens of the Stone Age Unleash New Single “Carnavoyeur”: Stream

The latest preview of their new album In Times New Roman…

queens of the stone age carnavoyeur new single music rock news listen stream in times new roman
Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Andreas Neumann
May 31, 2023 | 8:09am ET

    Queens of the Stone Age are back with the new single “Carnavoyeur,” the latest sample of their upcoming album In Times New Roman…

    “Carnavoyeur,” the follow-up to the new album’s lead single “Emotion Sickness,” is built off a steady rock groove, punctuated by bursting staccato chords. As the track progresses, it becomes more intricate and layered, culminating into a sweeping cacophony of sound near its end complete with staggering strings and some psychedelic production.

    Thematically, “Carnavoyeur” seems to reckon with life’s natural ebbs and flows, finding power in accepting the things that can’t be changed: “When there’s nothing I can do, I smile,” vocalist Josh Homme sings in a darkly sweet croon, sounding equal parts sinister and restrained as he watches the world around him turn to dust. “We live, we die, we fail, we rise/ I’m a vulture, so I hear goodbyes.” Listen to “Carnavoyeur” below.

    In Times New Roman… is out on June 16th via Matador Records. It marks Queens of the Stone Age’s first album since 2017’s Villains, as well as their first since Homme’s highly publicized custody battle with his ex-wife/Distillers singer Brody Dalle.

    The band has several more festival appearances on its calendar, including Boston CallingRiot Fest in Chicago, Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, and Louder Than Life in Louisville. Tickets are on sale here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

