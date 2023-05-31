Queens of the Stone Age are back with the new single “Carnavoyeur,” the latest sample of their upcoming album In Times New Roman…

“Carnavoyeur,” the follow-up to the new album’s lead single “Emotion Sickness,” is built off a steady rock groove, punctuated by bursting staccato chords. As the track progresses, it becomes more intricate and layered, culminating into a sweeping cacophony of sound near its end complete with staggering strings and some psychedelic production.

Thematically, “Carnavoyeur” seems to reckon with life’s natural ebbs and flows, finding power in accepting the things that can’t be changed: “When there’s nothing I can do, I smile,” vocalist Josh Homme sings in a darkly sweet croon, sounding equal parts sinister and restrained as he watches the world around him turn to dust. “We live, we die, we fail, we rise/ I’m a vulture, so I hear goodbyes.” Listen to “Carnavoyeur” below.

Advertisement

Related Video

In Times New Roman… is out on June 16th via Matador Records. It marks Queens of the Stone Age’s first album since 2017’s Villains, as well as their first since Homme’s highly publicized custody battle with his ex-wife/Distillers singer Brody Dalle.

The band has several more festival appearances on its calendar, including Boston Calling, Riot Fest in Chicago, Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, and Louder Than Life in Louisville. Tickets are on sale here.