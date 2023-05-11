Menu
Queens of the Stone Age Announce New Album In Times New Roman…, Share “Emotion Sickness”: Stream

Out June 16th

Queens of the Stone Age
Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns
May 11, 2023 | 8:00am ET

    Queens of the Stone Age have announced In Times New Roman…, their first album since 2017’s VillainsThe LP is out June 16th via Matador Records, while lead single “Emotion Sickness” is out now.

    In Times New Roman… was recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio, as well as QOTSA frontman Josh Homme’s Pink Duck. While Villains had a funk groove thanks to Mark Ronson, the band produced its follow-up on their own, with Mark Rankin handling its mixing. The record will be available on streaming, CD, and a variety of colored vinyl, and pre-orders are ongoing.

    “Emotion Sickness” feels like a natural progression for Queens of the Stone Age, who over time have paired their growling guitars with a whimsical swing in their step rather than a hard rock scream. “Use once and destroy/ Single servings of pain/ A dose of emotion sickness I just can’t shake,” Homme sings in the off-kilter first verse. By the chorus, however, the song comes together for a seamless melody and a sense that the artist has accepted his fate — whatever it may be. “People come and go on the breeze,” he croons. “For a whole life?/ Possibly.” It’s an interesting line to hear in Homme’s first song since his highly publicized custody battle with ex-wife/Distillers singer Brody Dalle, which has been marred by restraining orders and mutual allegations of abuse.

    Related Video

    QOTSA are confirmed to play a number of festivals, including Boston Calling, Sonic Temple in Columbus, Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, and Louder Than Life in Louisville. Tickets are on sale here.

    In Times New Roman… Artwork:

    queens of the stone age in times new roman new album artwork

    In Times New Roman… Tracklist:
    01. Obscenery
    02. Paper Machete
    03. Negative Space
    04. Time & Place
    05. Made to Parade
    06. Carnavoyeur
    07. What the Peephole Say
    08. Sicily
    09. Emotion Sickness
    10. Straight Jacket Fitting

    Queens of the Stone Age 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
    06/16 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
    06/17 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival
    06/18 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop
    06/20 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
    06/22 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland
    06/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
    06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    06/30 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
    07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/04 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits de Fourvière
    07/05 – Albi, FR @ Base Recreation Pratgraussals
    07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/08 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive
    08/12 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^
    09/09 – São Paulo, BR @ The Town
    09/24 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
    10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

    ^ = w/ The Armed and Phantogram

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

