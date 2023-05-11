Queens of the Stone Age have announced In Times New Roman…, their first album since 2017’s Villains. The LP is out June 16th via Matador Records, while lead single “Emotion Sickness” is out now.

In Times New Roman… was recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio, as well as QOTSA frontman Josh Homme’s Pink Duck. While Villains had a funk groove thanks to Mark Ronson, the band produced its follow-up on their own, with Mark Rankin handling its mixing. The record will be available on streaming, CD, and a variety of colored vinyl, and pre-orders are ongoing.

“Emotion Sickness” feels like a natural progression for Queens of the Stone Age, who over time have paired their growling guitars with a whimsical swing in their step rather than a hard rock scream. “Use once and destroy/ Single servings of pain/ A dose of emotion sickness I just can’t shake,” Homme sings in the off-kilter first verse. By the chorus, however, the song comes together for a seamless melody and a sense that the artist has accepted his fate — whatever it may be. “People come and go on the breeze,” he croons. “For a whole life?/ Possibly.” It’s an interesting line to hear in Homme’s first song since his highly publicized custody battle with ex-wife/Distillers singer Brody Dalle, which has been marred by restraining orders and mutual allegations of abuse.

Related Video

QOTSA are confirmed to play a number of festivals, including Boston Calling, Sonic Temple in Columbus, Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, and Louder Than Life in Louisville. Tickets are on sale here.

In Times New Roman… Artwork:

In Times New Roman… Tracklist:

01. Obscenery

02. Paper Machete

03. Negative Space

04. Time & Place

05. Made to Parade

06. Carnavoyeur

07. What the Peephole Say

08. Sicily

09. Emotion Sickness

10. Straight Jacket Fitting

Queens of the Stone Age 2023 Tour Dates:

05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

06/16 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

06/17 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival

06/18 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop

06/20 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

06/22 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland

06/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle

06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

06/30 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/04 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits de Fourvière

07/05 – Albi, FR @ Base Recreation Pratgraussals

07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive

08/12 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

09/09 – São Paulo, BR @ The Town

09/24 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

^ = w/ The Armed and Phantogram