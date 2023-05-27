Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Queens of the Stone Age Make Roaring Return at Sonic Temple: Video + Setlist

Marking the band's first concert in three years

Advertisement
Queens of the Stone Age at Sonic Temple
Queens of the Stone Age at Sonic Temple, photo via Twitter
May 27, 2023 | 8:59am ET

    Queens of the Stone Age took the stage at Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio on Friday for their first concert in three years. Over the course of the hour-long performance, the band ripped through an 11-song set that included the live debut of their new single, “Emotion Sickness.”

    The rest of the set consisted of past gems, including “No One Knows,” “My God Is the Sun,” “Little Sister,” “Go With the Flow,” and “A Song for the Dead.” Watch fan-captured footage and see the full setlist below.

    QOTSA are set to release their new album, In Times New Roman…, on June 16th via Matador Records. The band has several more festival appearances on its calendar, including  Boston Calling, Riot Fest in Chicago, Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, and Louder Than Life in Louisville. Tickets are on sale here.

    Setlist:
    No One Knows
    The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret
    My God Is the Sun
    If I Had a Tail
    The Evil Has Landed
    I Sat by the Ocean
    Emotion Sickness (Live debut)
    Little Sister
    Sick, Sick, Sick
    Go With the Flow
    A Song for the Dead

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Every Surprise Song Played by Taylor Swift on "The Eras Tour"

May 27, 2023

foo fighters boston calling 2023 shane hawkins violet grohl josh freese

Foo Fighters Call on Family with Shane Hawkins, Violet Grohl at Boston Calling

May 27, 2023

Blue Ivy with Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Joins Beyoncé on Stage for "My Power" in Paris: Watch

May 26, 2023

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp

Pulp Reunite for First Show in 11 Years: Videos + Setlist

May 26, 2023

dua lipa dance the night song of the week music video listen watch stream

Song of the Week: Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" Will Have Us Dancing All Summer

May 26, 2023

music streaming service uploads 120,000 per day

120,000 New Tracks Are Being Uploaded to Streaming Services Per Day

May 26, 2023

Clark Thom Yorke Medicine Sus Dog new album single song video watch stream

Clark Shares "Medicine" Featuring Thom Yorke: Stream

May 26, 2023

Cliffdiver's Tyler Rogers chain injury

Cliffdiver Bassist Nearly Killed by Flying Chain from Semi Truck on Way to Vegas Gig

May 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Queens of the Stone Age Make Roaring Return at Sonic Temple: Video + Setlist

Menu Shop Search Newsletter