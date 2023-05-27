Queens of the Stone Age Make Roaring Return at Sonic Temple: Video + Setlist

Queens of the Stone Age took the stage at Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio on Friday for their first concert in three years. Over the course of the hour-long performance, the band ripped through an 11-song set that included the live debut of their new single, “Emotion Sickness.”

The rest of the set consisted of past gems, including “No One Knows,” “My God Is the Sun,” “Little Sister,” “Go With the Flow,” and “A Song for the Dead.” Watch fan-captured footage and see the full setlist below.

QOTSA are set to release their new album, In Times New Roman…, on June 16th via Matador Records. The band has several more festival appearances on its calendar, including Boston Calling, Riot Fest in Chicago, Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, and Louder Than Life in Louisville. Tickets are on sale here.

Setlist:

No One Knows

The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret

My God Is the Sun

If I Had a Tail

The Evil Has Landed

I Sat by the Ocean

Emotion Sickness (Live debut)

Little Sister

Sick, Sick, Sick

Go With the Flow

A Song for the Dead